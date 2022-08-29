The Best New Restaurants In Toronto You Have To Try, According To Top Chefs & Restaurateurs
It's time to dig in!
If you're looking for new restaurants in Toronto to add to your "must-try" bucket list, we've got you covered. Narcity spoke with four well-known chefs and restaurateurs from all across the 6ix who dished their favourite new spots in Toronto you just cannot pass on.
From a Chinese restaurant that serves four-foot-long noodles to a bohemian spot that'll transport you right to the tropics, here are seven new restaurants in Toronto that impressed these top food pros.
Prime Seafood Palace
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood, Steak, Canadian
Address: 944 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: David Minicucci, owner of Giulietta and Osteria Giulia along with Rob Rossi, called this high-end spot a wonderful addition to the west Queen West neighbourhood.
"Their contemporary approach to fish and seafood makes this one of the best menu's in the city," said Minicucci. "Chef Coulson Armstrong's dishes are all thoughtfully prepared."
Off the menu, Minicucci points to the Pacific Halibut with Trout Roe Beurre Blanc as his favourite — "Canadiana at its best!"
"Smart wine list, precise yet relaxed service, makes for a special night out," said Minicucci."
Janet Zuccarini, CEO and owner of Gusto 54 (Gusto 101, Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen) and resident judge on Top Chef Canada, has yet to dine at Prime Seafood Palace, but she told Narcity that she's looking forward to trying it out — "the interiors look out of this world."
Sunnys Chinese
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: Kensington Mall, 60 Kensington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a fun night out, Minicucci says the open kitchen layout at Sunnys Chinese "makes for full-on entertainment."
Helmed by the same chef who brought Toronto, Mimi Chinese, Minicucci credits David Schwartz with a menu that "breaks the barriers of exploring regional Chinese cuisine."
"Our top dish was the Husband & Wife Beef, essentially a salad of tripe and shank spiced with Sichuan flavours. Stellar!"
With drool-worthy cocktails and top-notch service, Minicucci says this spot is a must-stop in Kensington.
Osteria Giulia
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 134 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Zuccarini named Osteria Giulia as one of her favourite new spots to eat at in the 6ix.
"Chef Rob Rossi is mastering northern Italian cuisine at Osteria Giulia. Plus, I love Giulia's intimate and minimalistic atmosphere," said Zuccarini.
Not sure what to try? Zuccarini says you "can't go wrong" with any of the fresh seafood on the menu. Or, of course, the Trofie al Pesto Genovese, which is made with a traditional Ligurian trofie pasta and pesto sauce.
Mimi Chinese
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 265 Davenport Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Mimi Chinese is another new restaurant in the city that's on Zuccarini's radar — "for those delicious four-foot belt noodles!" Yes, you read that right: four-foot-long noodles.
Chef Nuit Regular, behind Pai and Kiin, loved eating these noodles when she recently dropped by for a meal.
"The experience of eating the dish—with the scissors to help you cut up the long strand of noodle—is what makes it stand out for me," said Regular.
"It makes for a very unique and memorable dining experience."
Served with house chilli oil, mushrooms, and cucumber, you might want to slurp these down noodles down the next time you crave some.
Azhar Kitchen + Bar
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern, Eastern Mediterranean
Address: 96 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Regular told Narcity that she and her husband (and business partner), Jeff Regular, really like Azhar.
"The food is just really good and flavourful in a very warm and friendly setting," said Regular.
The menu is packed with mouthwatering options, but if you're not sure what to get, there are a few dishes that Regular recommends trying.
"We really enjoy the hummus dip with the fresh-made pita breads, the wood-fired octopus, and the braised lamb."
You can get either a small or large serving of the octopus, while the braised lamb has a sour cherry - aleppo glaze and comes served with some cumin yogurt and hummus. Yum!
Soluna
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Coastal
Address: 312 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hemant Bhagwani — behind Amaya Restaurant, Bom-Bay Snack Bar, GOA Indian Farm Kitchen and Popa — says Soluna is a "great place to unwind."
"I love the vibe of the tropical paradise with food and cocktails inspired from the coastal regions," said Bhagwani.
While the menu isn't available online, Bhagwani's favourite dishes are the grilled branzino, and the beef tenderloin served with chimichurri butter. Drool!
Valerie
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 111 Princes Blvd. Rooftop, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Want dinner with a view? If you want to take in Toronto's iconic skyline right along the waterfront, Bhagwani says Valerie is your place to hang out — especially on one of their jazz nights.
"Love the Japanese-inspired plates," said Bhagwani.
From Wagyu nigiri with the option to add foie gras to the Truffle Teadrop handroll packed with hamachi, wasabi, scallion (and of course) truffle, this menu boasts high-end items that'll likely make your mouth water.
