I've Lived In Toronto For 5 Years & These Are The 6 Restaurants I Can't Live Without Now
I've lived in the city for the past five years and, as a self-professed foodie, I've been on the hunt to find the best restaurants in Toronto.
It's a daunting task for sure, with so many delicious spots to choose from. After all, there are Michelin-starred restaurants to consider, charming little spots that friends swear by, and of course, late-night eats. The options are endless — but it is my solemn goal to eat through them all.
As a 20-something with a 9 to 5, my social life centres around cocktail bar catch-ups and dinners with friends, so I eat out more often than not, and it's safe to say I've sampled a good chunk of Toronto's food scene.
So far, I've managed to build a steady roster of restaurants that includes what I consider to be the best brunch in Toronto, huge seafood towers, and some top-notch spots for a casual dinner with drinks.
So without further ado, here are my go-to restaurants that, after five years, I can't seem to get enough of.
Lady Marmalade
Price:💸💸
Cuisine: All day breakfast & lunch
Address: 265 Broadview Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This popular brunch spot in the east end tastes as pretty as it looks. You may end up in a line wrapped around the block waiting for a table but believe me, it is worth the wait. I'd recommend trying the Bread Pudding to share for the table alongside their Salmon Benny.
Pink Sky
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood
Address: 480 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This classic restaurant has gorgeous towers of seafood, a raw bar and incredible music that will have you nodding your head along to every bite.
My favourite item on the menu is the Tuna Tartare with avocado and watermelon – trust me, it will blow your mind.
Mamakas Taverna
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 80 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Everything on this menu makes me happy and dance the moment I taste it.
The ingredients always taste so fresh, and they deliver every single time. You need to go here for some top-notch Greek food and share as many dishes with your friends as you can.
A can't-miss menu item is definitely their Saganaki which is soaked in red wine and honey.
Queen Mother Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Thai & comfort food
Address: 208 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This iconic restaurant has been a staple on Queen Street since 1978, serving up a wide range of cuisines, from your average sandwich and salad to Thai and more.
I have been coming here religiously since 2017 for their chicken and shrimp Pad Thai, and it's by far the best Thai spot in Toronto in my opinion.
Rol San Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 323 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Rol San has incredible all-day dim sum, and on Friday and Saturday, they're open until 3 a.m. So if you ever find yourself in need of some great late-night Chinese food, this is my go-to stop in Chinatown.
Cluny Bistro & Boulangerie
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 35 Tank Hous Lane, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This modern french bistro has a lengthy menu with so many options, and so far, I haven't tried anything I didn't love, from the raw bar to the foie gras poutine. This is the perfect spot for a catch-up with friends over crispy fries and lots of wine.
