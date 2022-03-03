Editions

best restaurants in toronto

8 Best Toronto Restaurants For Late Night Cravings After 12 am That Aren't McDonald's

For those who crave something sweet and savoury after midnight!

Someone having a meal at 7 West Cafe in Toronto. Right: A dish at D Spot Dessert Cafe in Toronto

@pffft_ok | Instagram, @mfoodtravels | Instagram

There are a lot of places to eat in Toronto and the GTA, and some are open late enough to satisfy those post-midnight cravings you get before you hit the sack.

Whether you're getting home from a long day of work and just need some sugar to end off the day, or need some savoury eats after a night of partying, there's a spot in the 6ix for everyone to munch at before dawn hits.

Narcity recently asked its readers on Instagram where they like to eat when everybody's already gone to bed, and they didn't disappoint. Many replied saying that McDonald's was their go-to, but others mentioned some great local restaurants across the GTA.

Here are eight restaurants locals said are their go-to stops for some food that fills those midnight cravings.

Fran's Restaurant

Price: 💸💸

Location: 200 Victoria St., and 20 College St., Toronto, ON

Cuisine: Breakfast

Hours: 24 hours

Why You Should Go: This Toronto staple that's been around since 1940 serves breakfast treats like pancakes and omelettes, as well as other diner-style classics like milkshakes, fries and burgers.

Menu

Magic Noodle

Price: 💸

Location: Various

Cuisine: Chinese

Hours: Hours vary depending on location, Magic Noodle Scarborough and Magic Noodle on Younge are open 24 hours.

Why You Should Go: If you're in the mood for chewy noodles drenched in salty broth, this restaurant makes hand-pulled noodles fresh and offers different combinations of broth, meat, and vegetables in various dishes inspired by Chinese cuisine.

Menu

King Slice Pizzeria

Price: 💸 - 💸 💸

Location: 1130 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Cuisine: Pizza, sandwiches, pasta

Hours: 11 a.m to 12 a.m from Sunday to Thursday, and open until 4 a.m on Friday and Saturday

Why You Should Go: Have a late-night pizza run at this pizzeria that offers fresh, in-house dishes crafted from recipes passed down over three decades of family generations.

Menu

eaTO

Price: 💸

Location: 1960 Lawrence Ave. E., Toronto, ON

Cuisine: Indian

Hours: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. from Wednesday to Saturday, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Monday, and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Tuesday

Why You Should Go: Affordable and open late, eaTO serves up some midnight Indian eats like Kathi rolls and naan pizza. They also put an Indian spin on the classic poutine by offering fries with the choice of butter paneer or butter chicken.

Menu

7 West Cafe

Price: 💸 - 💸 💸

Location: 7 Charles St. W., Toronto, ON

Cuisine: Various

Hours: 24 hours

Why You Should Go: At the heart of downtown and close by the University of Toronto, this restaurant is open all hours of the day and perfect for students and adults alike to indulge in some late-night poutine, garlic bread, and other satisfying carb-heavy delights.

Menu

Burrito Boyz

Price: 💸

Location: Various locations

Cuisine: Fast Food

Hours: Various locations across the GTA and downtown Toronto close at 2 a.m on Fridays and Saturdays

Why You Should Go: They've got some chunky burritos, naked burrito bowls, crunchy nachos, and seriously cheesy quesadillas if you've got a late-night itch for some fast food goodies.

Menu

D Spot Dessert Cafe

Price: 💸 - 💸💸

Location: Various

Cuisine: Diner, Desserts

Hours: Hours vary, multiple locations open past 12 a.m.

Why You Should Go: Sweet and savoury, they've got it all. From waffles drenched in chocolate and brownies to spicy tandoori chicken poutine, there's nothing more you could need at this diner-style restaurant with some locations open past midnight.

Menu

Markham Station Restaurant

Price: 💸 - 💸💸

Location: 5117 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough, ON, and 10870 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, ON

Cuisine: Breakfast

Hours: 24 hours

Why You Should Go: All-day breakfast is where it's at with this restaurant. Why wait until dawn to sink your teeth into some french toast when you can just get some at Markham Station before your night ends?

Menu

