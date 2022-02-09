These 6 Toronto Restaurants Were Just Named Among The Most Romantic In Canada
Get ready to fall in love. 🍝
It's time to call bae, because the most romantic restaurants in Canada were just revealed, and six Toronto spots made the cut.
OpenTable released a list of the 100 most romantic dining spots in the country for 2022. The restaurants were selected by analyzing thousands of reviews from OpenTable diners.
Here are all the Toronto venues that were included in the roundup, listed in alphabetical order.
Ascari Enoteca
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1111 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: With drool-worthy pasta dishes and mouth-watering desserts, it's easy to feel the love at this Italian resto.
Auberge du Pommier
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 4150 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to France at this fancy spot, where you can indulge in dishes like duck and lobster tail in a setting fit for royalty.
Canoe Restaurant and Bar
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 66 Wellington St. W., 54th Floor, TD Bank Tower, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: It doesn't get much more romantic than CN Tower views and upscale dishes, and this towering restaurant is an amazing place to visit for special occasions.
George Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 111C Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This luxurious spot boasts menus of up to ten courses, so you'll want to bring your appetite here. Some unique dishes include a chocolate olive tart and beef ribeye with mango.
Le Baratin
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 1600 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This charming venue offers a 3-course meal for $55 per person, and features wines from France that you can't find at the LCBO.
Scaramouche Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 1 Benvenuto Place, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: With fancy French dishes and stunning skyline views, this restaurant was named one of Canada's best places for fine dining and has been in the city for over 40 years.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.