These 16 Toronto Restaurants Are Among The Most Romantic Dining Spots In Canada For 2023

Ontario Associate Editor
It's the most romantic time of the year and if you're planning a Valentine's Day outing then you might want to make a reservation at one of these Toronto restaurants.

OpenTable has just released its list of the the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2023 and 16 Toronto spots made the cut.

The list was created by analyzing over 1 million reviews from verified OpenTable diners between December 1, 2021 and November 30, 2022. The restaurants were given an overall score based on things like diner rating and total number of reviews. The establishments were then "scored and sorted according to the number of reviews, for which 'romantic' was selected as a special feature."

Out of the six provinces that were analyzed, Ontario had the highest number of romantic restaurants with 46 establishments in total followed by British Columbia (20), and Alberta (16).

Of the 46 Ontario restaurants featured, 16 are in Toronto, and they are listed below in alphabetical order:

OpenTable Canada also conducted a survey to discover diners' "biggest dating 'icks'" and being rude to staff, texting a lot at the table, excessive drinking, chatting about exes and chewing with an open mouth were some of the top dating deal-breakers.

OpenTable revealed that most dinner reservations are made one week before Valentine's Day, so it's a good idea to book by February 8.

These aren't the only Toronto restaurants to receive some recognition lately. Yelp just released a list of the top spots to eat in Canada for 2023 and 12 Toronto venues made the cut.

