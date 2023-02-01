Toronto's Getting A Valentines Day Pop-Up Bar & You Don't Have To Be In Love To Celebrate
You can spill the tea on their wall of love and heartbreak!
A new Valentine's Day pop-up bar is opening in Toronto, and you can celebrate love even if you're single this year.
Once Upon a Time is opening their loved-up bar on February 2 to February 20, and you can sip on cocktails with your boo or your best friend.
The experience is catered towards singles and couples with love and heartbreak-inspired cocktails so you can nurse your wounds with a breakup drink or sip on the nectar of love.
Once Upon a Time told Narcity the menu is based on inspirations, and every drink has an inspiration associated with it – talk about a fun way to manifest.
On their Instagram, Once Upon a Time has begun teasing their cocktail inspirations and shared that cocktail #5's inspiration is "The feeling of leaving a toxic relationship behind and grounding yourself to become your true self.”
The menu will also feature some snacks like macaroons, popcorn, empanadas and a cheese board so you can nibble away as you sip on a cocktail.
The bar will also have a wall of love and heartbreak where you can spill your guts and write down your tales of love or loved loss.
So whether you're feeling anti-Valentine's Day this year but don't feel like binging romantic comedies on your couch, or you're on cloud nine in love, you'll be able to celebrate cupid's special day.
The pop-up will run from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Valentine's Day Pop Up Bar
Price: 💸💸 Cocktails range from $14 to $17
When: February 2 to February 20.
Address: 67 College Street, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To celebrate Valentine's Day and sip on boozy-themed cocktails with your besties or boo.