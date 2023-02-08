Cracker Barrel Will Let You Eat Free For 1 Year But You Have To Make A Huge Valentine's Move
Do you like cheesy romance?
If you're planning on proposing to your partner on Valentine's Day you may want to consider doing it at a particular restaurant and you'll get a lot of free food out of it.
Cracker Barrel is giving out free grub for a year to five couples who propose at one of their restaurants, which are located all over the U.S., between February 10 and February 16.
It's part of the company's "I Said ‘Yes’ at Cracker Barrel Valentine’s Day Contest," and while it might not be the most dramatic place to pop the question, it would definitely be memorable.
To be eligible, the couple must record their proposal inside a Cracker Barrel and post it publicly on Instagram.
They also need to include a caption about why they decided to propose at the restaurant, include the hashtags #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest and also tag the official Cracker Barrel Instagram page in their video.
"This Valentine’s Day, we want to extend our main ingredient even more by inviting guests to show the person they care about most how truly special they are,” Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate said in a press release.
“Whether guests are celebrating big with their partner by submitting for our 'I Said ‘Yes’ at Cracker Barrel Valentine’s Day Contest' or enjoying our free dessert offer, all are welcome to show a little extra care this Valentine’s Day.”
With a year of free food, you can try everything on the menu numerous times, including the old timer's breakfast and southern fried chicken or momma's pancake breakfast.
For those couples who aren't planning a proposal, you can still head to a Cracker Barrel location and get a free dessert on February 14 with your meal.
