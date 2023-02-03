Cineplex Canada Has A Packed Valentine's Day Lineup & It Includes A Classic Romance Film
Date night is sorted! 🍿
Valentine's Day is coming fast and if you're looking for a fun date idea, Cineplex Canada has you covered.
Not only does Cineplex have some movies that are perfect for a date night out with your significant other, it's also got a few flicks that are perfect if you're looking for a night out with your buddies.
To begin with, Cineplex is bringing back an iconic film that is perfect for a romantic night out.
From February 10 to 14, there will be showings of James Cameron's Titanic across Canada. The film will be remastered in 3D 4K HDR, so this is your chance to relive that "king of the world" moment on the big screen.
But that's not the only movie taking place at Cineplex Canada this Valentine's Day that's bound to induce some... feelings.
The third installment in the Magic Mike series, Magic Mike's Last Dance will also be out. The movie stars Channing Tatum heading to jolly ol' London to coach a new team of dancers.
It features Salma Hayek and Caitlin Gerard and is bound to be exciting, fun and a great movie experience — whether you're looking to watch it with a date or a group of friends.
If you're a fan of romantic movies (or Valentine's Day in general), don't fret, because there's a little something for everyone.
Horror movie fans can check out movies like comedy-horror M3GAN, the drama The Menu, and the horror/thriller Knock At The Cabin Door.
Apart from that, there are a bunch of wild movies coming to Cineplex in February, including the fun-sounding 80 for Brady.
Along with this movie, it is also having some special Valentine's day events that aren't focused on the silver screen.
In London, Winnipeg, Burnaby, Toronto, Mississauga, Barrie, St. John's and Edmonton, Cineplex is hosting live stand-up comedy nights in their Rec Room locations.
And if you want to stay home, they also have a selection of movies you can rent online on their Spice It Up page on the Cineplex website.
