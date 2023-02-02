Toronto Is Getting An Italian Valentine's Tasting Event & It's Like Taking Your Date To Rome
It's under $50 per person!
You and your date can take a mini trip to Italy to celebrate Valentine's Day, and the good news is, you don't even need to buy plane tickets.
Eataly, a multi-level Italian marketplace in Toronto, is hosting a new Valentine's Taste-Around that lets you eat like you're in Rome. The 2-hour event is running on February 10, 2023 and features 10 different tasting stations with a "focus on the Italian love of sweets."
You can eat your way through the marketplace and enjoy an authentic taste of Italy. Dishes include Roman-style pizza topped with gorgonzola and hot honey, Sicilian-style house-made cannoli, and hot chocolate with whipped cream and Fabbri Amarena cherries.
There will also be a surprise dessert to indulge in. Alcohol will be available for purchase so you can make your night a little boozy.
This is the first time Eataly has hosted the Valentine's Taste-Around, although it has hosted events with a similar format such as the Made in Eataly Taste-Around.
Tickets are available online and cost $45.20 per person.
There are several other romantic activities happening at Eataly this month. The store is "celebrating love for 12 full days this February in honour of San Valentino."
You can enjoy multi-course Valentine's Day menus at its restaurants as well as delicious sweets created in collaboration with SOMA Chocolatemaker.
You can also check out some other fun events in the city including a Valentine's Day pop-up bar and a Valentine's Day candlelit concert.
