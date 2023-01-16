The Toronto Zoo Will Let You Name A Cockroach After Your Ex For Valentine's Day This Year
Finally, you can make your ex squirm.
Valentine's Day can feel like a cosmic kick to the gut when you're not in love, but this year you can let a little pettiness loose at the Toronto Zoo.
The Wildlife Conservancy's Name-A-Roach program will let you name your very own cockroach after anyone you please this Valentine's day.
"Roses are red, violets are blue… Is there someone in your life that’s bugging you? Give them goosebumps this Valentine’s Day by naming* a cockroach in their honour," reads the Toronto Zoo website.
So whether you just got ghosted or you really want to freak out a bug-fearing friend, you can surprise whoever's "bugging" you this year with a special six-legged dedication.
The dedication will cost you a $25 donation, and you'll receive a digital certificate with your and the roach's name, a shareable digital graphic, and a charitable tax receipt.
The symbolic naming means one cockroach at the Toronto Zoo will be crawling around with your victim of choice's name.
"Cockroaches play a very integral ecological role in their rainforest homes by helping to decompose forest litter and animal fecal matter and are, in turn, food for many other animals," according to the Toronto Zoo.
So your symbolic roach may actually end up being another animal's meal.
To name a roach, you can head over to the Toronto Zoo website and dedicate a donation in honour of whoever's name you would like to use.
After you make your donation, you'll be able to send the lucky namesake an e-card to let them know you and their new roach are thinking of them.