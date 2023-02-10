An Alberta Zoo Will Let You Name A Worm After Your Ex For Valentine's Day
They're way cuter anyway!
This Valentine's Day, you have the opportunity to show your ex what you really think of them as a zoo in Alberta is letting you name a mealworm after them, all in the name of charity of course.
If you're sick of moping and mourning the demise of your relationship, Edmonton Valley Zoo is running a "Dump Your Ex, Adopt An Animal" campaign, where you'll be able to give your ex a special shout-out.
For just $5, you'll be able to dedicate a mealworm to the not-so-special someone which will then be fed to one of the zoo's meerkats.
For a pricier $50, your ex will have a frozen rodent named after them which will be fed to a snake.
You'll also be able to send an e-card to your ex, just to let them know you're thinking about them.
If you're feeling extra bitter, you can even tune into a live stream the zoo is hosting to say your farewells.
"You can say goodbye to your old flame and watch one of our furry, feathery, or scaly friends take care of business," the Valley Zoo Development Society said.
With the highest donation package, you'll receive a certificate to commemorate the satisfying moment!
If that all seems a bit morbid, the money raised by the campaign will all be going towards supporting the zoo's animals and helping to provide them with healthy diets and care and enriching their environments.
All you need to do to take part is head to the Valley Zoo Development Society's website, choose your donation package of choice and your "honoree" (your ex's name).
Whoever said it's better to take the high road was clearly lying!