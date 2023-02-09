I Ranked The Top 10 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Her & You'll Want To Scrap These Items
She can buy herself flowers (or not).
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Valentine's Day is slowly creeping up on us, and the worry about what gift to buy is likely on a lot of couples' minds.
And yes, there is such a thing as a bad gift, but chances are your loved one will be too nice to tell you the truth.
The good news is that you don’t need to be the partner who buys awful gifts because I've run through the top 10 most common gifts on Valentine's Day. Here's my honest take on which ones are worth it and which are not.
Flowers
Flowers are arguably the most over-rated and common gift women receive on Valentine's Day, and frankly, there are so many better ways to spend your money.
Don’t get me wrong, flowers are very pretty, and the thought behind them is quite sweet, and anyone receiving them can appreciate that, but if you think about it…is it really worth it?
Flowers are unreasonably expensive, and to get a substantial-looking bouquet, you can expect to drop at least $50 or even more, depending on where you are buying them.
That’s a lot of money to drop on an item that won’t even last your lady an entire week.
Not to mention the trouble that they cause when they start getting old. Flowers dry up, make a mess when the petals and leaves fall everywhere and then comes the fungus when the flowers begin to decompose.
So maybe save your money for a better gift, say a nice bottle of wine instead?
Box of Chocolates
Not going to lie, I love receiving chocolate because I’m a chocolate girl through and through, but not everyone feels the same way about the confectionaries.
Make sure your partner genuinely enjoys chocolates before buying them, and if they do, maybe go the extra mile and grab a fancier brand they wouldn’t usually pick up for themselves such as Läderach or Godiva.
Jewelry
Yes.
Always yes to jewelry.
Buy her that necklace she’s been eyeing, or that pair of earrings she’s had in her online basket but won’t buy.
That’s all I have to say.
Gift Cards
This is the safest bet but also the least romantic.
You can’t go wrong with gift cards because you know they will get something they definitely like, but it’s so impersonal that sometimes it’s hard to consider it a real gift.
It also can give off the impression that you don’t know your partner well enough or you don’t listen to them, because let’s be real, most people are usually eyeing something they want at all given times.
Plus, there’s nothing like receiving a gift that you know the person put effort into and thought about you.
So avoid them if you can, but if you’re incredibly lousy at giving gifts then maybe it'll do the trick.
Stuffed Animals
Personally speaking, I have never once talked to a girl and heard her say how much she loved the stuffed toy she received as an adult.
So don’t buy it, please.
Clothes
Clothes and shoes can be nice to receive, but only if the person giving them knows your style and size.
On that same note, it can also be a difficult gift to give because everyone has such personal styles, and if you don’t get the correct item and the perfect size, it can quickly turn a great gift into a bad one.
Lingerie
Lingerie can be a really great gift because, practically speaking, every girl needs lingerie, so you can't go wrong.
Plus, it can be a gift that both of you can enjoy, so it’s a win-win!
Pyjamas
This one is a hit or miss. I've talked to some girls who like to receive them and others who don’t.
Personally, I don’t like receiving pyjamas because the ones that are usually in the market for women are tailored more for looks rather than comfort, and that’s not my priority.
Other girls like pretty pyjama sets so it all depends.
A Mug
I promise you, we already own plenty of mugs so please don’t give us more. It overcrowds our kitchen storage, and it’s honestly such an underwhelming gift to receive.
At this rate, a gift card would be way better.
Candles
Candles can be a great gift, especially if your partner is frequently burning them in her space.
The trickiest part of buying candles is getting a scent you know they will like, so maybe take notes on what kind of candles they already own and the scents they reach for before you go shopping at Bath & Body Works.
As for an extra tip, if you want to go above and beyond, I suggest you look for a gift that’s something both of you can enjoy, like an unbeatable experience that a material object can’t substitute.
Look for something like a pottery class, wine and painting class, cooking class, a winery tour or a special tasting menu restaurant experience.
Those gifts create memories that your partner will cherish for life, unlike tangible items that lose their original value with time and wear.
Good luck with your Valentine's Day shopping!