Here's How ChatGPT Can Write Your Valentine's Day Messages & It Even Does Breakups
Let someone else write those difficult texts!
Valentine's Day can bring out plenty of complicated feelings that are hard to put into words, whether you're trying to write the perfect V-Day card to your boo or agonizing over how to send a breakup text.
Luckily there's now ChatGPT, the internet-trained artificial intelligence that is surprisingly capable of writing your Valentine's cards and other tricky messages.
Here's how a robot can help you write cards and texts for all sorts of occasions on Valentine's Day.
How do I use ChatGPT?
If you've never used ChatGPT, all you have to do is go to the website, create a free account and then start typing instructions. It's like texting with a friend, only this friend is a robot that's been trained to scan the internet for advice and then spit it out in a reasonable way.
It's not entirely perfect so you should definitely double check whatever it writes for you, but it can get you started on all kinds of notes that you can later tweak to your personal style.
All you have to do is login to the chatbot and give it instructions like "write a Valentine's Day card for my boyfriend" and then sit back and watch the results. You can even ask it to adjust the results for you, or give more instructions to refine the product. Just write something like "do it again, but make it funny" and watch it work.
Not bad, right?
Can ChatGPT write a Valentine's Day card?
If you're struggling to find the words to use this Valentine's Day, ChatGPT can get you started.
We asked it to pen a funny Valentine's Day card and it delivered a string of rhymes that might actually make you chuckle. Here it is:
Front of Card: Roses are red, Violets are blue, I'm so grateful for you, And your quirky ways, too!
Inside of Card: You always make me laugh, Even when I want to cry, And I love how you snort, When you get a little too high.
So on this Valentine's Day, I just wanted to say, That you're the best girlfriend, In your own special way.
Happy Valentine's Day, my love!
You can also ask ChatGPT to adjust that note to fit the tone you want. For example, we told it to rewrite the funny card so that it's romantic, and here's what it wrote:
Front of Card: Roses are red, Violets are blue, I'm so grateful for you, And all the wonderful things you do.
Inside of Card: You light up my world, With your smile and your grace, And I'm in awe of the beauty, That I see in your face.
You bring joy to my heart, And warmth to my soul, And being with you, Is what makes me feel whole.
So on this Valentine's Day, I just want to express, That I love you more and more, With each passing caress.
Happy Valentine's Day, my dearest love!
OK, so maybe that's laying it on a bit thick, but there are some gems in there too!
How do I write a breakup text on Valentine's Day?
ChatGPT can handle the tricky task of breaking up with someone via text on Valentine's Day, and it will even give you a virtual pat on the back before doing so.
"I'm sorry to hear that you're going through a breakup on Valentine's Day," the bot wrote when we asked it to write a breakup note. "I'm happy to help with your note."
Here's what it wrote:
Dear [boyfriend's name],
I'm writing this note to let you know that I've been doing a lot of thinking lately, and I've come to the difficult decision that we need to go our separate ways. While our time together has been filled with wonderful memories, I no longer feel the same way about our relationship.
I know that this might not be the news you were hoping to hear on Valentine's Day, and I'm sorry for any hurt that this might cause. Please know that I have a lot of love and respect for you, and I hope that we can both find happiness and fulfillment in the future.
Sincerely, [Your name]
Sure, it's a little vague, but you could do a lot worse than this! Besides, nothing says "it's over" like getting a robot to do the talking for you.
How do I tell my crush I like them on Valentine's Day?
You can certainly ask ChatGPT to confess your feelings to your crush via a Valentine's Day letter, although you may have to give it a few follow-up instructions.
When we asked for such a note, ChatGPT's first version of the letter included lines like "my heart is filled with thoughts of you" and "I hope this day brings you as much you and happiness as you bring into my life."
That's a bit cringey for a message in 2023, so we simply wrote "make it less sappy" in the chat and here's what it came up with:
Dear [Crush's Name],
Happy Valentine's Day! I hope you're doing well. I wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that I think you're pretty cool.
I've always admired your sense of humor and the way you carry yourself. Whether we're in class or just hanging out, I always enjoy our conversations and the time we spend together.
I know we haven't known each other for very long, but I would love to get to know you better. If you're up for it, maybe we could grab some coffee or catch a movie sometime.
No pressure, of course. I just thought I'd put it out there. Either way, I hope you have a great day.
Happy Valentine's Day! [Your Name]
That's much better than the first version that ChatGPT spat out, but it's also a good reminder: you can ask the bot to tweak your notes if they miss the mark.
Regardless of where you're at this Valentine's Day, hopefully this little guide helps!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.