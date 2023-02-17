We Asked ChatGPT Where To Find The Cheapest Groceries In Vancouver & It Was Actually Helpful
Some much-needed advice.
Finding the cheapest groceries in your city has become an ultimate spot at this point, in an attempt to save some money during this increasingly costly time.
Since grocery prices in Canada only seem to be getting more expensive, it's time to get real about which grocery stores are the cheapest.
So, we turned to ChatGPT, the AI too, and asked, "What are the cheapest grocery stores in Vancouver?"
Luckily for all the penny-saving people out there, it came back with some surprisingly helpful suggestions. While go-to cheap stores like Dollarama might come to your mind, the AI also listed some local independent grocers for Vancouverites to try out.
ChatGPT did give the disclaimer that as an AI language model, it doesn't "have access to real-time information on grocery prices or promotions," but it "can suggest some of the grocery stores that are generally considered to be more budget-friendly in Vancouver."
With that, it listed six cheap stores in Vancouver to go to for your groceries.
No Frills
Already a go-to for many, ChatGPT said that "No Frills is a discount grocery store that offers a wide selection of products at lower prices than most mainstream grocery stores."
Famous Foods
"Famous Foods is a local, independent grocery store that specializes in natural and organic products. While it may not always be the cheapest option, they offer competitive prices on organic and specialty items," the AI said.
So, if you want to get some natural products but can't bear going to Whole Foods and dropping serious money, try this place instead.
PriceSmart Foods
This suggestion might make Ontarians jealous because it's a B.C.-only discount store. ChatGPT said that this spot "offers low prices on a wide selection of products."
Walmart
Another popular spot on the list was Walmart — a favourite of many. The AI pointed out that this discount store "offers low prices on groceries, as well as a variety of other household items."
If you need to stock up on a bunch of different stuff, this is a good bet.
Save-On-Foods
This is a popular stop for grocery shoppers in Vancouver, and ChatGPT said that it "offers competitive prices on a wide range of products."
The name says it all!