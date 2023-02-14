We Asked ChatGPT For Dating Advice & It Was Freakishly Good (VIDEO)
Sometimes your love life just needs the wise words of a robot. 🤖❤️
ChatGPT is taking over the internet and maybe your love life.
The new artificial intelligence tool answers your questions in a "conversational way" that feels eerily human, and this time, we asked it for dating advice.
The chat can "answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests," according to ChatGPT.
The dawn of intelligent robots is upon us, and perhaps the strangest thing is how thoughtful and comprehensive the advice it gives is.
Which given the fact that I write Narcity's sex and love column, Cheaper Than Therapy, does feel a little bit frightening.
Here's everything ChatGPT had to say to our relationship questions.
How to ask someone on a date?
"Here are some steps for asking someone on a date:
- Choose the right timing and location: Make sure you have privacy and the other person is in a good mood.
- Be clear and confident: Be direct and clear about your intentions. Say something like "I would love to take you out on a date sometime. Are you available this weekend?"
- Respect their answer: If the other person says no, accept their answer gracefully and don't pressure them.
- Plan the date: Once they have agreed, plan a fun and appropriate date that you both will enjoy.
Reading someone's mood, clear communication and respecting their answer is a pretty good foundation for asking someone out, in my opinion.
Plus, taking the extra steps to ensure you plan a thoughtful date once you've secured an enthusiastic yes is basically the cherry on top when it comes to dating advice.
What is the most important question to ask on a date?
"The most important question to ask on a date can vary depending on the individuals involved and the context of the date. However, in general, it's important to focus on open-ended questions that help you get to know the other person better.
Here are a few examples of questions that can be helpful on a date:
- What are you passionate about? This can give you a sense of the person's interests and values.
- What are your long-term goals? This can help you understand their aspirations and future plans.
- What do you like to do for fun? This can give you an idea of their personality and what they enjoy doing in their free time.
- What was the last book you read or movie you watched that you really enjoyed? This can be a good conversation starter and help you learn more about their tastes and interests.
Remember, the most important thing is to be genuinely interested in the other person and to actively listen to their responses. Good communication and a willingness to learn about each other are key to building a strong connection."
All of these questions are great, but you may not want to ask them in a row if you don't want to come off like an Interviewer.
My only addition to this advice would be to leave room for banter and casual conversation between the big questions, but the trick is the more you let your date naturally talk about themselves, the better.
How do I start casual dating?
"Starting casual dating can be a fun way to meet new people and explore romantic connections without the pressure of a serious commitment. Here are a few steps to get started:
- Determine what you want: Before you start casual dating, it's important to be clear about what you want and what you are looking for in a relationship. Do you want a purely physical relationship, or are you looking for someone to spend time with and get to know?
- Meet new people: There are many ways to meet potential casual partners, including through online dating apps, social events, and mutual friends.
- Be clear about your intentions: When you meet someone you're interested in, be upfront and honest about your intentions. Let them know that you're interested in casual dating and not looking for a serious commitment.
- Communicate regularly: Even though the relationship may be casual, it's still important to communicate regularly with your partner and make sure you're on the same page about your expectations.
Remember, casual dating can be a fun and exciting way to explore your romantic options, but it's important to be respectful and honest with your partners. Be clear about your intentions and always treat others with kindness and respect."
This advice pretty much nailed it on the head! Casual dating is all about communication and enjoying your freedom while respecting your partner.
How long should you casually date someone?
"The duration of casual dating can vary depending on the individuals involved and their personal preferences. There is no set time limit for casual dating, as it is up to the individuals to determine when they are ready to move on or transition to a more serious relationship.
Some people may prefer to keep things casual for a few weeks or months, while others may continue to casually date for several months or even years.
It's important to have open communication and discuss your expectations with your partner to make sure you are both on the same page. Ultimately, the duration of casual dating should be determined by what works best for both individuals involved."
There's no magic answer to this question, but ChatGPT does get it right when it comes to following your personal preference and communicating with your partner.
Although I would add that if you and your partner aren't on the same page and it's been a couple of months, and nothings changing despite communicating your needs, it may be time to look elsewhere if you're in search of a committed relationship.
When should you say I love you?
"Deciding when to say "I love you" is a personal and individual choice. There is no one right answer, as it can depend on many factors, including the nature of your relationship, your feelings towards your partner, and the stage of your relationship.
Generally, it is important to make sure that you genuinely feel love for your partner before expressing it, as the phrase carries significant emotional weight. It's also important to consider your partner's feelings and make sure that they are ready to hear those words.
Some people may feel comfortable expressing love early on in a relationship, while others may wait until they have been together for a longer period of time. Ultimately, the decision to say "I love you" should be based on your personal feelings and comfort level, as well as your knowledge of your partner's feelings and readiness to hear those words."
ChatGPT is stealing my thunder because this is pretty much my advice on this topic. I think you should say "I love you" when you feel it – without the expectation of your partner saying it back.
How to breakup with someone?
"Breaking up with someone can be a difficult and emotional process, but there are some steps you can take to make it as respectful and compassionate as possible.
- Be clear and honest: When you break up with someone, be clear and honest about your reasons for ending the relationship. Avoid making excuses or blaming the other person, and be compassionate in your delivery.
- Choose the right time and place: Break up with the person in person and choose a private setting where you can talk without distractions or interruptions.
- Be prepared for their response: The other person may be upset or emotional, so be prepared to listen to their feelings and respond in a kind and understanding way.
- Set boundaries: After the breakup, set clear boundaries and stick to them. This can help both of you move on and avoid any confusion or hurt feelings.
- Take care of yourself: Breaking up can be emotionally draining, so make sure to take care of yourself in the aftermath. Lean on friends and family for support, and take time to process your own feelings.
Remember, breaking up is never easy, but it's important to be respectful and honest throughout the process. With time and patience, you and your former partner can move on and find happiness in the future."
Breakups are tough, and ChatGPT gives some good advice.
The only human addition I can give is that depending on how serious the relationship was or the reason for the breakup, sometimes a text or phone call can be the best way to go.
