We Asked ChatGPT What Tourist Traps To Avoid In Ontario & It Had Some Controversial Hot Takes
It came after some popular spots! 👀
Tourist traps are the bane of every traveller's existence, and sometimes they can be hard to spot.
Ontario has plenty of highly rated tourist attractions, but sometimes they come with bustling crowds and an expensive price tag that overshadows the value of the experience.
We asked ChatGPT, a new AI chatbot by OpenAI, what tourist traps in Ontario you should avoid, and it had some pretty hot takes when it comes to things to do in Ontario.
Here are four tourist attractions you shouldn't bother with, according to ChatGPT.
CN Tower
The CN Tower is one of Ontario's most notable tourist attractions, but according to ChatGPT, it may not be worth a visit.
"While the CN Tower in Toronto is an iconic landmark and offers stunning views of the city, it can be expensive and crowded, especially during peak tourist season," wrote ChatGPT.
"If you're interested in panoramic views of Toronto, consider other options such as the rooftop bar at the Thompson Hotel or the observation deck at the Toronto Islands."
Tickets for the CN Tower online range from $43 to $74 per person, so ChatGPT isn't wrong about it being expensive.
It's also worth noting that the Thompson Hotel is now 1 Hotel Toronto, but the Toronto Islands do have some pretty spectacular views.
Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls is a stunning landmark, but ChatGPT suggests you may want to edit your travel itinerary when visiting or cross it off the list.
"Niagara Falls is undoubtedly a natural wonder and a popular destination, but the surrounding area can be crowded and over-commercialized," wrote ChatGPT.
"Consider visiting in the off-season or exploring some of the lesser-known attractions in the area, such as hiking trails or wineries."
Casa Loma
Toronto's historic castle Casa Loma is on ChatGPT's tourist trap list for some visitors finding it "overpriced and underwhelming."
The AI recommends tourists visit other landmarks in the city, such as Old City Hall or the Distillery District.
Toronto's Distillery District is filled with stunning sights, great restaurants and fun shops to pop in, but tourists may find Old City Hall slightly underwhelming, considering all you can really do is check out the building, which makes this suggestion a pretty hot take.
Canada’s Wonderland
Canada's Wonderland is a fan-favourite tourist attraction with towering roller coasters, but ChatGPT says it may be an attraction you should avoid.
"While it can be a fun destination for families, the lines and crowds can be overwhelming during peak season. Consider visiting on a weekday or exploring some of the other outdoor attractions in the region, such as the Bruce Trail or the Toronto Islands."
To get to the Toronto Islands, you'll have to head out of Vaughan and into downtown Toronto, and the Bruce Trail runs from Tobermory to Queenston. However, both will offer more natural sights rather than massive roller coasters.
In general, ChatGPT recommends tourists do their own research, plan ahead, and gather recommendations from locals to avoid falling into a tourist trap, which is honestly some pretty solid advice.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
