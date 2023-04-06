A 93-Year-Old Grandma Is Giving Dating Advice On TikTok & People Say It's 'Legit'
"Spitting straight wisdom."
Dating can be rough out there so sometimes it's a good idea to listen to someone with a lot of experience.
That's what a 93-year-old grandma is sharing on TikTok and by the looks of it, she not only has a huge following, but people are loving her advice on love.
From tips on how to avoid your ex to dating red flags, the woman known as Grandma Droniak has over 8 million followers who want to hear what she has to say.
In one recent video, Lillian Droniak shares tips on how to avoid your ex.
Among her tips, the 93-year-old woman says you can simply block your ex's phone number.
"He can't call you if he's blocked," she says in the video. "But if you don't want to block him, don't worry. Sometimes I don't want to let go either."
Then the grandma goes into ways you can work around that.
One of those ways includes answering your ex's call and telling them you can't talk because you're on a date or you can take a more random approach by simply meowing into the phone.
Another tactic if you're bound to run into an ex is to hide your face in public so they can't recognize you.
@grandma_droniak Replying to @kennedybriastar now you know how to avoid your ex #datingadvice#exboyfriend#grandma♬ original sound - grandma_droniak
With over 1.3 million views, people are clearly into the advice from Droniak.
Many thanked her in the comments or simply said they loved her.
"Spitting straight wisdom as always," one person commented.
"Can't talk. I'm on a date.. 2nd fav to meow meow meow," another person wrote.
"Omg slay granny," wrote another TikTok user.
In another popular dating related TikTok video, Droniak is answering someone's request for knowing what the different red flags are.
Again, Droniak understood the assignment.
The first one is when a man lies about his height.
"It's OK if you're a short king, we just need to know," she says.
Her next tip is to "run far away" if the man is a water sign.
She's also not a fan of any men whose name starts with a "J."
"I'm talking about Jimmy, Jason and Jack," she notes before warning, "if he doesn't like cats, block him."
Lastly, don't trust a man who golfs.
@grandma_droniak Replying to @owlchemisttarot let me know if i forgot any in the comments #redflags#grandma#exboyfriend#meow#watersigns#watersign#jnames#golf#golftiktok#golfer#datingadvice♬ original sound - grandma_droniak
TikTokers once again expressed their appreciation for the grandma's rules and indicated she was right in what she was saying.
"My ex hated cats and lies about his height and was a water sign," the top comment reads.
"This is legit solid advice," another person noted.
"You're on it with the J names," another TikToker said.
Another commenter said they "wish they had this advice at 19."
One person wrote they're a cancer and their name is Jacob, to which Droniak replied, "good luck."
So if you're having a tough time out there in the dating world or perhaps you have a romance-related question, you may want to ask grandma Droniak and hopefully she'll share her wisdom!