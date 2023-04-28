A TikToker Explained The New Dating Term 'Zombied' & It'll Make You Miss 'Ghosting'
"We're living in an apocalypse." 🧟
If you thought getting ghosted after a date was bad, wait until you hear about “zombied.”
TikToker Mariel Darling took to the video-sharing app to share her experience with the new dating trend, which she believes to be far worse than being ghosted.
Darling begins her video, which now has over 1.5 million views, by asking her viewers “Girl, you’re being ghosted? I’m being zombied.”
@mariel_darling
who else has been ✨zombied✨ #dating #relationship #situationship #talkingphase #ghosting #ghosted #toxic #commitment #love #relatable #boys #commitmentissues #girls #bf #single #relationshipadvice
In her video, Darling describes "zombied" as one-upping “ghosting” and explains that it’s when someone suddenly leaves your life without explanation and then “comes back from the dead after a couple of months to hit you up.”
Other TikTok users seem to be loving the new term, with some sharing their own experiences of being "zombied" in the comment section.
One person commented, “Have you ever noticed that they all zombie you at the same time? Like why are four guys from my past all hitting me up on the same day???”
Another person wrote, “and we're living in an apocalypse fr,” followed by the skull emoji.
Darling responded to the comment with a follow-up video.
@mariel_darling
Replying to @kelseyandcali zombie apocalypse = nyc dating #dating #relationship #situationship #talkingphase #ghosting #ghosted #toxic #commitment #love #nyc #relatable #boys #commitmentissues #girls #bf #single #relationshipadvice #nycdating #datinglife
“You are right, dating in New York City is like the apocalypse in real life mixed with the Thriller music video because all these boys be tap dancing around commitment,” Darling says in the next video.
One TikTok user even shared how she handles situations in which she’s “zombied” and commented that she has “all of their numbers saved as” followed by the gravestone emoji.
Darling's video has struck a chord with many TikTok users who have experienced similar situations, and it seems that "zombied" may become a new addition to the dating lexicon.
So if you find yourself being "zombied," at least now you know you're not alone.
