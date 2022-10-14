A Woman Claims She Was Robbed By Her Hinge Date In Dallas & There Were 'A Lot Of Red Flags'
She exposed his Hinge profile.
It is known that the DFW area in Texas is the metro spot with the highest number of unfaithful people. However, being robbed by your significant other is not a usual thing to happen, but that’s the story of a woman claiming she was stolen by a Hinge date she met in Dallas.
In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, user @simp4utho1 tells her story while shedding some tears and referring to what happened as something "hard" to share.
"I was robbed by someone that I trusted that I had met on Hinge, the dating app," said the woman in the social media post.
According to the clip, the user and her date have known each other for around 12 days, and she said "there were a lot of red flags."
"We were pretty much official two days ago. I’m assuming now we’re not," said the woman.
The TikTok post shows a few pictures of the man the user allegedly met and his Hinge profile. She then warns other women that could connect with him.
"He has a tattoo on his neck and tattoos on his arm," said the TikToker. "Ladies if you see him, please, just don’t mess with him."
In a second — and updated — post, @simp4utho1 shares she was able to contact someone who claimed to be the man’s "baby mama" and found out he had two kids and never showed that detail in his dating profile.
The woman then goes on to mention she was robbed of a total of $10k.
"He took 10 thousand dollars, so yeah," said the lady. "And he told one of the girls she has a kid with that he wants to take her shopping with the money that he stole from me."
The TikTok user mentioned she made a report with the police and was thinking of getting a lawyer after allegations of threads coming from the Hinge man.
"At least I warned a bunch of girls in the Dallas area about him, so at least they’ll look out for him, and it won’t happen to any other girls. So happened to me, but hopefully won’t happen to anybody else that’s naive," the woman concluded.