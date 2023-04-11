A Woman Called Out A Hinge Match For Pitching A Date Close To His Place & Reactions Are Split
"F for effort."
Dating isn't easy and one woman is sharing a frustrating aspect of first dates after a guy she matched with on Hinge suggested a date too close to home.
TikToker and content creator Clarke Peoples has publicly shared screenshots of the conversation she had with the guy and her thoughts on the matter and it has since stirred up a conversation around dating etiquette with many people chiming in.
Peoples tweeted a screenshot of her conversation with the Hinge match on Saturday, which has the guy asking her for drinks at a bar called FourFiveSix in New York City.
In her response, you can see she calls him out for choosing a bar down the street from his place, and for not giving any consideration as to how far it is for her.
"F for effort in asking me to travel an hour to have a drink with you at a place 2 blocks from your home," she wrote in her tweet.
"Drinks is so he can spend less money but it's nighttime so he can ask me back to his place after."
\u201che really thought he ate that\u2026 F for effort in asking me to travel an hour to have a drink with you at a place 2 blocks from your home. drinks is so he can spend less money but it\u2019s nighttime so he can ask me back to his place after. & as if Manhattan doesn\u2019t have patios?!\u201d— clarke (@clarke) 1680981423
The tweet has gotten a lot of reaction since it was posted with over 16 million views and close to 12,000 likes.
Peoples followed up the tweet with a video on TikTok where she went into further detail about the Hinge date. In her video, she explains the bar is almost an hour away from her place and costs about $60 one way in an Uber.
After calling out her Hinge match, Peoples says he did admit that he noticed how far away it was from her house but suggested it due to the nice patio.
However, the TikToker is quick to show her followers that the patio is nothing special.
"This looks like the Salvation Army opened up a lounge with all the furniture that nobody bought in 1984," she says in the clip.
"Even if it was the most beautiful bar in the world, how inconsiderate of you is it to ask a woman to travel so far out of her way to meet you at a place that you (...) can spit on it from the window of your bedroom. That is insane."
@claaaarke
and don’t even get me started on all of the people saying he simply did what i asked… 🙄 one, simple reading shows he didn’t. but two, “mcdonald’s at 11 am” is a time and place—we can all agree that any response is not an appropriate one! 98% of the guys who have responded to that prompt have acknowledged my neighrbohood to pick a convenient spot for both of us. meeting halfway is not asking for too much—it’s common courtesy and says a lot about your intentions. life lesson!
She also called out the guy for not offering to meet her half way for the first date.
The reaction to Peoples' story varies depending on where you look.
She told Insider that her TikTok followers, who are mostly female, backed her take.
"Well done for sharing this because a lot of young girls just will go and not even question it," one person commented on TikTok.
"Dating in today's society is madness like what happened to thoughtfulness," another shared.
"I think it is the CHEESIEST thing when guys pick a place near them. Side eye," another TikToker noted.
However, over on Twitter, where she says mostly men commented, those followers were on the Hinge date's side.
"Does your bio also say you refuse to leave your neighborhood lol? Why live in New York if the biggest problem here is not wanting to take a train or Uber to a different neighborhood? Sounds really close-minded and like a red flag!" one person tweeted at Peoples.
"I’m sure he was going to pay for your food and drinks (since he asked you out) paying for your own travel isn’t unreasonable at all," another person wrote.
One Twitter user questioned what the guy did wrong.
"You literally asked him... to open... with a time and place..." they tweeted.
However, not everyone on Twitter agreed with the man and some understood where Peoples was coming from.
It's safe to assume that Peoples did not end up going on the date and it's unclear if her Hinge match has seen her videos.
Based on all the reaction her videos and tweets have gotten, many people have something to say when it comes to first dates and it's also confirming just how difficult the dating world can be.
Do you think it's inconsiderate of a date to ask you to meet closer to their place than yours?
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.