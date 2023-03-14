A Woman Walked Out On A Hinge Date For His Dinner Order & TikTokers Love How He Fired Back
All over a $3 slice of cheese!
Everyone loves a good TikTok storytime about a bad first date, but what would you do if the other person showed up to shoot down your version of the night?
One TikToker has found herself in an awkward position after she posted a video about her Hinge date fail, only to have it backfire on her when the other guy replied with his own video.
TikToker Dafna Diamant initially called out her date for being stingy because he didn't want to pay $3 extra to get cheese on his burger, and she argued that it was enough grounds for her to walk out on him.
Diamant explained that she met the guy for dinner and while she ordered the branzino, he simply ordered a burger.
She says the server then asked her date if he would like cheese with his burger, to which he asked back, “Is this going to be extra?”
The server informed him it would be an extra $3, so her date decided it wasn’t worth it and declined.
“I'm like, what the actual f*ck?” Diamant says. “He's like, Oh my God, you have to pay extra for everything these days. And I'm like, 'Yeah, it's New York City.'”
They got their food and Diamant ate some of hers, then decided to cut the date short.
“Once I was satisfied, I got up, and I was like, ‘I'm going to the restroom for a second,’ and I took my purse, and then went to the waitress, and I was like, ‘Hey, I just want to pay the bill,'” explained Diamant. “I just paid the bill and walked out of the restaurant, and I texted him, ‘The check is taken care of. You should have gotten the cheese,' and I blocked him.”
Yikes.
People in the comments couldn't believe the cheese was worth walking out on the date, and they absolutely roasted her in the replies.
One user asked: “Is this a real story? Because $3 is a lot for a piece of cheese I agree.”
Another wrote, “Justice for Cheese Man.”
“I wonder what she's feeling reading these comments. I hope she doesn't delete this,” read another comment which received almost 100,000 likes.
One commenter asked: “Who would pay $3 for a slice of cheese?” And judging from the replies, most people wouldn’t.
“Nah sis that just… wasn’t it,” said another person.
It’s safe to say, people are on team “cheese man.”
The video has accumulated over 7 million views, although the response from her alleged date, a guy named Zakir, has piled up even more hits.
In his reply video, Zakir explains his thinking about the burger and basically bids her goodbye.
“I had the intention of paying $21 for this burger, so adding $3 for cheese was not f*cking worth it, but thank you for paying for dinner,” Zakir says in his video before ending it with: “Bye-bye. Ta ta.”
The comments were overwhelmingly on the guy's side, with one person saying, “we were waiting for this.”
“We were on your side the moment she mentioned she ordered the branzino lol,” wrote one commenter.
“If the burger was $21 not only should cheese be free, but fries and drinks lol,” said another top comment.
Another person wrote: “The way she sounded distressed like you did something abhorrent is wild lol.”
“burger guy 1 branzino girl 0,” wrote another commenter.
Diamant later responded to the comments and urged people to back off.
“Do you think I don't know that I'm crazy?" she asks in her reply. “I'm crazy, but you're taking it to a different level. You really need to take it easy.”
She then explained that although she’s a “broke” student, she doesn't let that hold her back when she’s going out.
“When I go out on a date or to a restaurant with a friend, I'm not going to b*tch about money. I'm gonna enjoy myself, and I'm gonna deal with the money later,” Diamant says. “I’m not gonna be like, 'Oh, that's expensive.'”
She claimed in a separate video that Zakir is lying and that he isn't the guy she went out with on the date.
However, Zakir came back with receipts, including screenshots of her DMs. His reply also shows him munching on a slice of cheese.
"This you?" he wrote.
“This might be juicier than the Tom and Raquel scandal,” wrote one user under Zakir’s video.
Diamant later posted a follow-up PSA for “ladies of New York” and urged them to bail on any first dates who say no to something extra at a restaurant.
“Justice for Cheese Man,” reads the top comment on her video.
“3 days and still traumatized about a slice of cheese,” reads another comment.
