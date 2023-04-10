A TikToker Called Out Toronto's Dating Scene & Said 'Girls Are Not The Problem'
"New York men are a different breed!"
Toronto's dating scene has been a topic of conversation for some time now. Some say it needs a lot of improvement, while others are struggling to meet people in the first place.
Toronto-based content creator Adiel shared a video to TikTok calling out Toronto's dating scene and said it's a "scam."
"You know what's a scam? Dating in Toronto," she said. "And you know how I know girls are not the problem? Because I was in New York for three days and I was able to build an entire roster."
Adiel told Narcity that she visited New York City multiple times in the past few months and said she "found that the dating pool on Hinge was much better than in Toronto in terms of how men presented themselves, their careers, their prompts, and their initiative to plan and suggest dates."
@bewellwithadiel
the hinge pool is literally devastating here 👺 #torontodating #datingintoronto #hingedating #relationships #datingisajoke #highstandards #highdatingstandards #highvalueman #highvaluewoman
"I'm talking booking a reso a week in advance, picking me up, paying for the date, walking me home at the end of the night and getting their own Uber ride home," she shared in her TikTok video.
"Good-looking generous men in Toronto? Unheard of," she added. Ouch!
"New York men are a different breed! They're not afraid to take risks, be bold, and show their romantic side," she explained to Narcity.
People quickly jumped into the comments section and started to share their opinions about Toronto's dating scene.
"Every time I leave Toronto, I meet a man who would move heaven and earth for me. Toronto is the problem," someone said.
"Literally!! I went to London in November, and the guys were SO different there. I'm absolutely convinced it's strictly a Toronto thing," another agreed.
"I've dated more men in New York than I have in Toronto. If anything, the NY men would know. Building a roster is how you find the one," Adiel shared in the TikTok video's comment section.
But don't lose hope on dating in Toronto because the TikToker didn't either.
"Toronto has a lot of great potential for dating and meeting new people. It just takes a bit more effort and persistence, and I'm always optimistic about the possibilities," she shared.
Even though the content creator is on Hinge and The League, she is "always open to meeting someone in a more organic way" — like in a coffee shop or grocery store.
"I'm a firm believer that love can come from unexpected places," Adiel added.
So don't give up just yet, Torontonians!