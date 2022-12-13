A TikToker Is Filming People Walking Around Toronto In Suits & The Comments Are Too Good
"Bringing you that proper Canadian content you deserve."
Toronto might be known for its cityscapes, but what makes the 6ix so unique is those who live within it.
A TikToker from New York City brought Torontonian fashion to life with a sequence of recent viral videos of random people walking in the streets in suits.
Czech Norris, the creator of DudesinsuitsNYC, gets millions of views on her videos showcasing dudes in suits walking around New York City, and the viewers are totally here for it.
But, one day, the TikToker got a comment from a person stating, "Omg I love these videos these I should do this in Toronto and tag you."
@dudesinsuitsnyc
Replying to @vero.ledesmablandino Bringing you that proper Canadian content you deserve. Despite the cold weather here, these men still rock their Financial District attire #suittok #suits #nyc #toronto #fyp
Instead, Norris replied to the comment with a video and a caption stating, "Bringing you that proper Canadian content you deserve. Despite the cold weather here, these men still rock their Financial District attire."
"This has convinced me to go to Toronto!!" one person said.
"#2 has me looking up flights right now. 😂," another commented. And then Norris responded, "They are cheap from NYC ✈️."
But, some think men in suits in NYC are better looking, arguing that "Toronto SuitTok does not even compare to NYC SuitTok 😅." However, Norris told people with similar comments that the day she filmed was "their WFH day apparently, so I didn't really get the prime day."
The Toronto video was so popular that the TikToker posted another one on Monday, which already has over 150,000 views.
@dudesinsuitsnyc
Replying to @jo_schmoe Despite the weather, there are still good views #suits #suittok #toronto #fyp
A local commented, "Lol I must be in the wrong Toronto," after watching the video.
But this last video had something the others didn't, and many commenters pointed it out. Norris was filming a dude in a suit when another person tripped while leaving a subway station and Tiktokers expressed their worry about them in the comment section. How Canadian is that?
"Someone check on The Tripper," a Tiktoker said, while another commented, blaming them for not wearing a suit as a "curse," and Norris agreed.
"Wait, I'm in love with the guy that tripped," another stated.
A fellow observer said, "In my story, I fall in love with the guy tripping."