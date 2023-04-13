A TikToker Went On A Vacation With Her Tinder Match & Then His Pregnant GF Showed Up
"I went into physical shock."
There's always the chance that you can get fooled by someone you meet on a dating app, but one woman learned the hard way that the guy she met on Tinder wasn't being totally honest.
TikToker Madeleine Jaye posted her story online in which she details going on vacation with someone she met on the dating app, and she says all was going well until she was confronted by his pregnant girlfriend at the airport.
In her first video, the 22-year-old woman posted a clip of her kissing the man, whom she believed was "the one" during their trip to Spain together.
The cute pic quickly switches to a shot of her giving a thumbs-up to the camera as she reveals the man's heavily pregnant girlfriend showed up with her family to greet them at the airport when they got home.
"They filmed the entire thing and the airport was packed shouting that she's birthing the kid in 2 weeks."
In her caption, she compared her situation to a scene out of the English Jeremy Kyle Show, which someone pointed out is equivalent to Jerry Springer.
@mjayeex
You seriously cant make it up. It was like a scene out of jeremy kyle! #fyp #cantmakeitup #drama
Jaye posted a series of follow-up videos to explain what happened and how the man she met online was not who she thought he was.
The British woman met the guy on Tinder in December and she asked him right away if he had any children, to which he said he didn't.
The man also told her he was 32 years old and that he was a landlord so it gave him the freedom to travel.
The law student then went on to explain how their relationship progressed very quickly and their second date was in Copenhagen.
"It is too good to be true and when something is too good to be true, it's too good to be true," she said in one of her videos.
Jaye also said the man portrayed himself as someone who was shy and that he wasn't a big texter.
Fast forward to March 2023 and Jaye said they decided to travel to Spain.
"It was literally perfect. [I] never would've expected anything that was going to come after this," she said.
Then when they flew home, they were approached by the man's girlfriend of four years and she learned the truth about the man she thought she had been in a relationship with. She also included a brief clip of the video his family managed to capture during that meeting.
"I went into physical shock," she explained.
At the end of her story, Jaye revealed that the man had lied about his last name (which is why she couldn't find him on social media), his age (he's actually 37) and about not having any kids (he has an 18-year-old child he hasn't seen since birth).
Many TikTokers swarmed the comments section of each of the woman's videos to share their sympathy, shock or similar experiences they had with people they met online.
"Me watching this hoping they directed all their anger at him and not you. You were lied to, too. You’re a victim in this situation as well," one person commented on her original video.
"Be thankful you aren’t the pregnant one," another person wrote.
As for Jaye, based on her most recent TikToks, she's made some money from selling her story to a British publication and travelled to Egypt to "heal" from the ordeal.