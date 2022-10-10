These Are Canada's Biggest Online Dating 'Red Flags' & They Could Be Costing You Dates
Think twice about the pictures you use! 🚩🚩🚩
If you've been struggling to find love with online dating, you might want to check out what Canadians are saying are red flags when they're checking out a prospective partner's profile.
According to a study conducted by time2play, which surveyed 1,000 Canadians who use dating apps, depending on where you live in the country, there are different things that are top of the list for what irks people.
If you live in B.C., New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Ontario or Saskatchewan, having controversial or political information in your biography is seen as the number-one red flag.
"This comes as no surprise since many desire compatible relationships, with shared interests; not the other way around," said time2play.
If you're looking for hookups rather than dating, that might be why you're not getting swiped right on if you live in Alberta or Nova Scotia, where that was seen as the biggest issue.
"Manitoba and Quebec's biggest online dating red flag was users who look like a catfish — perhaps the most dangerous red flag of all," explained the survey. "Anyone could be anyone behind the screen."
As for people in P.E.I., having "half-naked photos" in your bio might not be doing you any favours as that's seen as the biggest red flag for the province.
And for Nunavut, having only one pic in your profile is a no-no as it "can come across as boring and creates a lack of trust — an indication of you maybe being a catfish."
There was not enough data to account for the biggest red flags for those living in the Northwest Territories or Yukon.
Three other popular red flags got an honourable mention: people who don't have enough info in their bio, those who straight-up say they "never message first," and profiles that have pics with possible past or future romantic partners.
If you're struggling with finding love on the apps, Narcity recently spoke to Dr. Jess O'Reilly, a sex and relationship expert at Lovehoney, about how to get back into the swing of things.
She recommends enlisting a friend to help you build your bio "because they're likely better at identifying and highlighting your best features."
Go ahead — hype yourself up! Good luck out there!
