These Are The Most Annoying Things People Do In Online Dating, According To Eharmony
Turn that filter down, folks.
When it comes to finding love, navigating the world of online dating can be tricky.
According to new research conducted by eharmony for their new "Get Who Gets You" campaign, which tackles daters trying to be more "swipeable," there are some characteristics in your profile that might be turning people off.
The thing that 55% of people find most annoying on dating apps is generic profiles that don't give any real insight into who you are as a person, followed by overly filtered pictures, so you might want to say goodbye to Valencia or Clarendon on your next selfie.
As well, 45% of people get irked by there being "not enough detail to start a meaningful conversation," so maybe skip the "Looking for the Pam to my Jim" line and add something personal about yourself to get the chitchat flowing.
In terms of actually having conversations, 44% of people say that lazy messages like "hi" are annoying. The next thing on the list that will turn off your potential new boo is taking too long to respond, followed by "asking basic questions answered in their profile."
While the majority of people overall don't think it's possible to really get to know someone's personality through a dating app, it seems the younger generations are a little more hopeful, with 51% of Gen Z and 50% of Millenials believing the opposite.
If you do have an online dating profile, the survey shows that the top priorities looked for are that the profile authentically conveys who you are as a person, so as the saying goes — just be yourself!
