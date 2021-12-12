Hinge Predicted What Singles Want In 2022 & Therapy Is The Biggest 'Dating Dealbreaker'
Singles want a partner who is taking care of their mental health!
If you’re heading into 2022 single and hoping to meet somebody … Hinge has got some advice for you!
The dating app recently did some research into what Canadian singles are looking for ahead of the new year and it says the biggest “dating dealbreaker” will be ignoring your own mental health.
Hinge told Narcity that more and more people are prioritizing their mental wellbeing by going to therapy and spending less time on social media sites.
The dating experts say they expect these “positive habits” to flow into 2022, as daters are “getting off of Instagram and onto the therapist’s couch, and they’re going to require their dates to do the same.”
In fact, the study found that single people are more likely to get a second date if they mention going to therapy on a very first date, with 88% of Canadians surveyed revealing that they’d prefer to date someone who goes to therapy.
Despite this, the research found that just 5% of Canadian Hinge users feel comfortable bringing up whether they go to therapy on a first date.
“So, in 2022, the best thing daters can do for their dating life is to be open and honest about their mental health journey early on,” the experts explained.
