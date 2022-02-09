Sections

Bumble Now Has A Vaccination Badge & Apparently Daters Who Use It Have A Better Shot At Love

Pandemic dating is a whole new beast.

Finding love online during a pandemic is a roller coaster, and apparently your vaccination status can actually have a significant effect on your dating life.

In an email to Narcity, Bumble shared some stats on what users are looking for, as well as their preferences when it comes to their partner being vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the dating app, people who choose to add a "vaccination badge" to their profile can see an uptick in their matches by up to 63%.

Additionally, 38% of Canadians surveyed said they wouldn't go on a date or get into a relationship with someone who hasn't gotten their vaccine.

The app also reported that many users have started adding the words "booster" or "boosted" to their profiles since December 2021, to make it extra clear how many doses of the vaccine they've received.

As well, the app has a "COVID Preferences" feature for users to share what they're most comfortable with.

"Within the COVID Preferences Centre, a user can specify whether they prefer a date outdoors or indoors, how they feel about crowded spaces and their expectations about masks and social distancing," said Bumble.

"After matching with someone, both individuals will be able to see the other person's dating preferences and what precautions they want to take."

Back in December, a different matchmaker app shared some advice on what "dating dealbreakers" look like in 2022.

According to a study by Hinge, you're more likely to get a second date with someone if you mention you go to therapy on your first date. Apparently, 88% of the Canadians they surveyed revealed that they'd prefer to date someone who goes to therapy.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

