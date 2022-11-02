The 'Kinkiest City' In All Of Canada Is A Tiny Little Town In The Boonies Of BC
The least kinky province was also revealed. 👀
Canadians appear to have been getting busy during the COVID-19 lockdown, and a tiny town out west was named as the "kinkiest city" in the country in 2021.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
"The 'Kinkiest City in Canada' can be revealed as Lions Bay, British Columbia - a quaint residential town that grabs the #1 spot in multiple categories including bondage and butt plugs," said the press release from Lovehoney which examined searches and consumer behaviour patterns between March 2020 and April 2021.
The release also showed that other adult items, such as cock rings and dildos, are the most popular search terms in the town.
The title comes as part of Lovehoney's interactive sex map that shows what fantasies, toys, and desires people are into in Canada from coast to coast.
Overall, B.C. came in first as the kinkiest province in Canada with Quebec being the least kinky.
In Winnipeg, "butt plug" and "strap-ons" were the most popular searched terms, while over in Montreal, the most popular fantasy was "French Maids and Butlers," according to the release.
As for lube flavours, Canadians were reaching for Choconut, Watermelon, Raspberry, Strawberry, and Peach.
"With our latest sex map results, it's great to see Canadians exploring new and different ways to inject more fun and happiness into their sex lives," said Lovehoney Global Brand Director Helen Balmer in the news release.
In terms of online porn consumption, Pornhub also revealed what Canadians were into in 2021 as part of their year in review.
"'Hentai' bumped 'lesbian' for the #1 search spot in Canada, while 'threesome' gained +3 to make Canada’s top 5 for the first time," said Pornhub.
As well, Canada ranked seventh in the world for the highest daily traffic to the site.
Sounds like 2021 was a good year, Canada!
