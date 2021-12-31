One Province In Canada Rated Their Sex Life More Positively Than Others & They're Happier Too
Bad news, Alberta.
When it comes to the sexual or romantic lives of Canadians, it looks like one province takes the lead in terms of ratings.
According to a poll released by Ipsos on Thursday, December 30 looking back at 2021, 68% of Quebecers rate their sex or romantic life as positive.
In comparison, 61% of people from Saskatchewan and Manitoba rate that category positively, followed by 57% for people in B.C., 57% for those in Atlantic Canada, and 56% for Ontarians.
Only 43% of Albertans rate their sex or romantic life as positive.
"Older Canadians are less positive about their sex or romantic life compared younger Canadians, though they are more positive about their personal happiness than younger Canadians, especially those ages 18-34," said the release.
As well as Quebebers being happy with sex and romance, 83% positively assess their personal happiness compared to 78% for those in B.C., 77% for people in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, 74% for Ontarians, 71% for Albertans, and 70% for people in Atlantic Canada.
When it comes to money, fewer Canadians feel they have financial security in comparison to this time last year, which could be due to the cost of everyday necessities in the country increasing over the past few months.
Food costs are what 48% of Canadians find to be the greatest barrier to financial security with housing costs coming in second place.
Almost half of Canadians say they made cuts to their spending in the past 12 months with ages 55 and over more likely to have made reductions than younger ages.
