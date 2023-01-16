Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

canadian tiktok

A TikToker Revealed The 'Green Flags' To Look For When Dating A Canadian & They're Goals

"They literally know how to drive a Zamboni — more like zam-bone-me."

Senior Staff Writer
A person tying a hockey skate with a Tim Hortons cup. Right: Two people holding hands.

A person tying a hockey skate with a Tim Hortons cup. Right: Two people holding hands.

@timhortons | Instagram, Janosch Diggelmann | Unsplash

The world of dating can be a tricky place to navigate, but luckily, one TikToker has helpfully broken down what you should be looking for when on the search for a significant other in Canada.

TikToker @jimmerplslikeme, who creates funny sketches related to all things Canuck, shared a hilarious list of traits and qualities that are "green flags to look for when dating a Canadian."

First up is something very important: their Tim Hortons order.

"When they order Timbits they asked for a couple extra chocolate ones," Jimmer shared. "Oh baby, taking initiative is hot."

Knowing how to tap a maple tree is something that is seen as a green flag, as well as a unique skill important for hockey and figure skaters.

"They literally know how to drive a Zamboni — more like zam-bone-me," he hilariously explained.

Next on the list is someone who has thousands of dollars in Canadian Tire money "just stashed away for a rainy slash snowy day," because hey, there's always something you need from them!

"They own a truck because of work and on the back aren't 73 political stickers," was another green flag for Jimmer.

As well, knowing how to paddle a canoe and owning snowshoes are apparently something to look out for when scoping out a new partner.

@jimmerplslikeme

Green Flags to Look For When Dating A Canadian #fyp #foryou #canada #canadian #dating #shaniatwain #canoe #timbits #hockey #canadiantire #viral #comedy

The ability to "knock Shania Twain out of the park" on karaoke night is also allegedly an important quality.

"Man! That feels like a green flag," Jimmer said to the tune of "Man! I Feel Like A Woman."

And finally, Jimmer went in for a zinger for his last green flag: "They don't work for Hockey Canada head office."

Best of luck looking for love out there, folks!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Sarah Rohoman
    Senior Staff Writer
    Sarah Rohoman is a Senior Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on Canadian celebrities and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
