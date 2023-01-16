A TikToker Revealed The 'Green Flags' To Look For When Dating A Canadian & They're Goals
"They literally know how to drive a Zamboni — more like zam-bone-me."
The world of dating can be a tricky place to navigate, but luckily, one TikToker has helpfully broken down what you should be looking for when on the search for a significant other in Canada.
TikToker @jimmerplslikeme, who creates funny sketches related to all things Canuck, shared a hilarious list of traits and qualities that are "green flags to look for when dating a Canadian."
First up is something very important: their Tim Hortons order.
"When they order Timbits they asked for a couple extra chocolate ones," Jimmer shared. "Oh baby, taking initiative is hot."
Knowing how to tap a maple tree is something that is seen as a green flag, as well as a unique skill important for hockey and figure skaters.
"They literally know how to drive a Zamboni — more like zam-bone-me," he hilariously explained.
Next on the list is someone who has thousands of dollars in Canadian Tire money "just stashed away for a rainy slash snowy day," because hey, there's always something you need from them!
"They own a truck because of work and on the back aren't 73 political stickers," was another green flag for Jimmer.
As well, knowing how to paddle a canoe and owning snowshoes are apparently something to look out for when scoping out a new partner.
@jimmerplslikeme
Green Flags to Look For When Dating A Canadian #fyp #foryou #canada #canadian #dating #shaniatwain #canoe #timbits #hockey #canadiantire #viral #comedy
The ability to "knock Shania Twain out of the park" on karaoke night is also allegedly an important quality.
"Man! That feels like a green flag," Jimmer said to the tune of "Man! I Feel Like A Woman."
And finally, Jimmer went in for a zinger for his last green flag: "They don't work for Hockey Canada head office."
Best of luck looking for love out there, folks!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.