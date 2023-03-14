A Canadian TikToker Shared Their 'Worst First Date' Ever & Yes, It Is Pretty Terrible (VIDEO)
"She was memorable in the wrong way." 😬
Looking for love on the dating apps can be either a rewarding, boring or frustrating experience, and for one Canadian TikToker, he definitely had a scenario that fell into the latter category.
TikTok user @touchmyburrito recently shared a story about the "worst first date" he'd ever been on and why he's been off the apps ever since.
"It was 2016 and I met this girl on Tinder," he said, explaining that after a few weeks of texting they decided to meet up for a date which he had to commute a significant way for.
"At first, the conversation was great, you know, we're vibing with similar interests, you know, conversation was going well, and then it took a turn for the worst," he said.
"She mentioned her ex and she didn't just casually drop them," the TikToker shared. "The conversation never left about her ex."
He said that it was at this point he realized there wasn't going to be a second date, but things took another turn when he asked to split the bill.
"And at this point, she tells me she doesn't have a wallet," @touchmyburrito said. "She didn't bring any money. Just kind of assumed that I would cover the dinner because usually guys covered the first date."
He then paid for the $160 bill, noting that it put him in a bad mood, which is fair.
While he was going to call it a night, his date suggested they grab some drinks to keep the evening going and given that he'd commuted, he was up for giving it a go.
"So I said, 'Yeah, sure. We can go out for drinks, but only if we swing by your place so you can grab your wallet. Because I'm not covering your drinks the entire night,'" the TikToker said to the woman.
His date had a less than kind response to the suggestion.
"She just kind of like, had this long, silent pause, looked at me and she's like, 'You're cheap, aren't you?'"
He said the two "kind of looked at each other" before he got on transit and headed home.
"And that was 2016, folks. Haven't downloaded the dating app since," @touchmyburrito said of the whole situation. "She was memorable in the wrong way."
While some in the comment section didn't think the date was overly terrible, plenty sympathized with the TikToker.
"I would've turned to her after she said 'You're cheap aren't you?' and said 'You're broke, aren't you?'" one person wrote.
"Why do people go out without any money?" said another. "If it’s with a partner ok and even then but with someone for the first time? Noooo."
"Might have been a bad date but was a great story!!!!" one user wrote.
Very true!
