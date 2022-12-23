I Ranked Tim Hortons' Most Popular Timbits & This Flavour Is The Worst By Far
Sorry, but I'd eat around this one every time.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
What's the best Timbit flavour in Canada? Any Canadian will likely have a strong opinion on this. For instance, maybe you're an Old Fashioned Plain kind of person (sorry, if you are) or maybe you gravitate towards sweeter varieties.
To answer this question, I put several of Tim Hortons' most popular Timbit flavours to the test to determine the best (and worst) of the bunch.
For this test, I chose to compare Canada's top Timbits flavours, which are also some of the most commonly found flavours in restaurants.
According to Tim Hortons, last year, Canada's five top Timbits flavours were Chocolate Glazed, Birthday Cake, Honey Dip, Old Fashioned Plain and Sour Cream Glazed.
While options may vary in each store, as mentioned, these flavours tend to be the easiest to find, so I decided to focus my ranking on these.
Here's how each Timbit flavour fared, starting with the worst.
5. Chocolate Glazed
A Chocolate Glazed Timbit.
Probably going to get some flack for this, but it has to be said that the Chocolate Glazed Timbit is the worst of them all.
Now, you may be thinking that I just don't like the flavour because I'm not a chocolate person — wrong. I love chocolate! But sadly, any chocolate lover will probably be just as disappointed as I am whenever I take a bite of a Chocolate Glazed Timbit.
First of all, the donut is more doughy than chocolatey. It also usually tastes really dry. The glaze on top also doesn't help, just adding a layer of unwanted sweetness to this mess.
Overall, the Timbit lacks the one flavour it's supposed to feature and makes for a very unsatisfactory bite. I give this Timbit zero out of five donuts.
Ranking: zero donuts
4. Old Fashioned Plain
An Old Fashioned Plain Timbit.
Old Fashioned Plain did only slightly better than Chocolate Glazed. But my issue with this donut is one that many Canucks probably wonder — why plain?
Why would anyone want to eat plain dough? Surely this Timbit could do with a sprinkling of sweetness or a dusting of powdered sugar (apparently I'm not the only one who thinks so, given that Old Fashioned Glazed Timbits exist).
But the sad Old Fashioned Plain remains, for some reason, likely getting passed up for glazed varieties until there aren't any Timbits left and you're forced to eat one.
The reason I put this Timbit ahead of Chocolate Glazed is that at least with this one, you know what you're getting.
While Chocolate Glazed delivers a disappointing bite that makes you wonder about the use of "Chocolate" in the name, you really can't be upset with the taste of an Old Fashioned Plain Timbit. You did this to yourself.
I give this Timbit one out of five donuts for just being itself.
Ranking: 🍩
3. Honey Dip
A Honey Dip Timbit.
This donut is perfectly fine for what it is. Those who go for Honey Dip donuts probably won't be disappointed, but it's not some kind of flavour explosion either.
The Timbit gets points off for being a bit too yeasty, but its fluffy texture, light honey flavour and subtle glaze are nice touches that make it a safe option if you're choosing blindly.
If you don't care to be wowed, you'll probably enjoy this Timbit. I give it two out of five donuts.
Ranking: 🍩🍩
2. Birthday Cake
A Birthday Cake Timbit.
The Birthday Cake Timbit is one of Tim Hortons' iconic flavours, featuring a sprinkle-cake Timbit covered in donut glaze and colourful sprinkles.
The Timbit tastes as good as it sounds. While it's definitely sweet, you absolutely get the taste of birthday cake, and the colourful interior and sprinkles on the outside are fun touches that make eating it even better.
While you really can't go wrong with this donut, I can admit that after a couple, these Timbits can be a bit too sweet. But otherwise, this fun flavour is definitely one of the best.
I give it four out of five donuts for being just shy of perfect.
Ranking: 🍩🍩🍩🍩
1. Sour Cream Glazed
A Sour Cream Glazed Timbit.
I'm going to boldly call the Sour Cream Glazed Timbit the best out of Tim Hortons' most popular flavours.
This cake-like donut delivers on all fronts -- it's not overly sweet, it's got a nice fluffy texture, and it has a perfectly respectable layer of glaze on top that adds a little something extra.
You absolutely cannot go wrong with this donut. Some may say that the name puts them off, but it reminds me of Sour Cream Coffee Cake, another odd-sounding dessert that's totally delicious, so don't judge this Timbit by its moniker before giving it a try.
I recommend pairing it with some tea for a tasty afternoon treat.
At number one on the list, this Timbit gets a wicked five out of five donuts for being perfect in every way.
Ranking: 🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩
Next time you hit up your local Tims, you'll know what to ask for!
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.