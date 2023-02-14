I Tried Timbits From Tim Hortons For The First Time & It Didn't Go As Expected (PHOTOS)
It was really hard to find a good selection of flavours!
Since I moved to Canada from Dubai last year, I've been on a mission to try as many iconic Canadian snacks and dishes as possible — and Tim Hortons has been a big part of that.
I already loved the coffee chain's drinks, but after hearing so much about one Tim Hortons menu staple — Timbits — I finally caved and decided to try all the flavours I could find.
To begin with, I had one big question: Timbits are just donut holes, right?
It's a funny to me that Tim Hortons has its own name for donut holes, but I have to admit I think the name fits the product really well.
However, I quickly came to realize that many of the cool Timbit flavours that I could see online were no longer available in stores.
After heading to three separate Toronto locations – and checking the online menu – I had to accept defeat.
Apple Fritter, Cruller and Chocolate White Coconut are all flavours that seemingly existed in the past but weren't available at any of my nearest Timmies stores.
Can someone bring them back, please?
So, I tried the ones that I could find and, honestly, my favourite of the lot surprised even me!
Chocolate Glazed
A Chocolate Glazed Timbit.
Okay, so this is the Timbit I thought would win by a landslide for me, mostly because I'm a huge chocolate fan and generally think anything tastes better with chocolate on it.
But one bite in, I had second thoughts.
The sugar glaze made this Timbit extra sweet and the texture surprised me, as it was less donut-y and more cake-y.
This isn't to say it was bad, just not what I was expecting. It was a bit dry, though.
Moreover, as a hardcore chocolate fan, I just don't think this Timbit had what it takes to give anyone that chocolate fix.
And, since that's the whole point of a chocolate-flavoured snack, I was kind of disappointed.
Old Fashioned Plain
An Old Fashioned Plain Timbit.
This is another Timbit that surprised me in terms of how different it was from the rest.
It wasn't as sweet as other donuts I've had, and it definitely had less sugar than all the other donut holes on this list.
It also tasted more like a snack than a sweet treat.
If you're looking for the least-calorific Timbit on the menu, this one is probably it. Just don't expect too much from it, especially if you're craving something sweet.
Birthday Cake
Birthday Cake Timbit.
Okay, I'll be honest, I don't understand birthday cake flavour and I'm generally a little put off by bright colours (like pink and blue) in my food.
That being said, I was pleasantly surprised by this one.
While the Timbit didn't look great (most of the sprinkles had fallen off) it actually managed to supply me with that instant sugar hit. Moreover, the texture was just right, kind of fluffy and fresh.
If I had to pick one snack in birthday cake flavour, it would probably be this. And the only reason it wasn't my favourite overall was because it was a touch too sweet (one was enough, in this case).
Honey Dip
A Honey Dip Timbit.
Honey Dip was the only other flavour widely available at Timmies restaurants near me, and it turned out to be my absolute favourite.
This surprised me, because I don't like the taste of honey usually.
But, this Timbit had all the perks of a regular sweet donut, with a fresh, fluffy texture and just the subtlest hint of honey that was pretty perfect for me.
Yum!
After all those Timbits though, I have to say, I could feel a sugar coma coming along.
Wake me up when Timmies launches new Timbit flavours, please!