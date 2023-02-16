Tim Hortons Has A New Apple Fritter Cereal & Here's How I Think It Compares To Timbits Cereal
It's a battle between Apple Fritters and Timbits. Who will come out on top?
Tim Hortons has introduced a new Apple Fitter Cereal in Canada that joined Timbits cereals on grocery store shelves as part of the breakfast lineup.
So, I decided to try all of the Tim Hortons cereal flavours to see how the new one compares to the classics.
Along with the Apple Fritter Cereal, Tims also offers Birthday Cake Timbits Cereal and Chocolate Glazed Timbits Cereal in stores across Canada.
Let's get into it!
Tim Hortons Apple Fritter Cereal
Tims shared that this Apple Fritter Cereal has hints of the apple and cinnamon flavours you get with the donut and the cereal pieces are mini versions of the donut too.
Starting off with simply opening the bag, this cereal had such a delicious apple cinnamon aroma that I almost grabbed a handful and ate it right then.
When I put a bit into the bowl I realized that the cereal pieces don't exactly look like Apple Fritter donuts. Sure, they have the same general shape but I think they're too small to really get any detailed resemblance to the donut.
For some reason, the apple cinnamon aroma that wrapped around me like a toasty autumn hug when I first opened the bag got so much stronger when I poured milk on top of the cereal.
After just one spoonful of this cereal, I was hooked! I really could've eaten two more bowls of it.
Even though the milk kind of lessened the intensity of the apple and cinnamon flavours, it was still very tasty.
In my opinion, this cereal has the potential to be one of the all-time greats.
Tim Hortons Birthday Cake Timbits Cereal
The Birthday Cake Timbits Cereal is exactly what you would expect, a cereal that's like Birthday Cake Timbits at Tim Hortons.
It isn't my favourite of all the Timbits flavours that Tims offers but I still think it's tasty so I was optimistic about this cereal.
Right away, it had a super sweet aroma that almost smelled like perfume to me.
It had a very cute look though! The cereal pieces are beige with tiny orange, pink and blue sprinkles on them.
After only a few spoonfuls I had to push the bowl away because it was just too sweet and that's coming from someone who has a raging sweet tooth.
This cereal really doesn't hold a candle to the Birthday Cake Timbit at Tim Hortons. Definitely not a favourite for me.
Tim Hortons Chocolate Glazed Timbits Cereal
The Chocolate Glazed Timbits Cereal is meant to emulate the classic Chocolate Glazed Timbits that are a staple at Tim Hortons.
I'm a chocolate lover so I was excited to try this cereal and it didn't disappoint but it didn't blow me away either.
There was a really sweet chocolate aroma that greeted me when I ripped open the bag to get at the cereal. I was into it because, as I said, I'm a chocolate lover but it could be a bit much for some people.
After I poured in the milk and had a spoonful, I almost forgot I was eating Timbits cereal and thought I was eating Nesquik cereal because they tasted a bit similar.
So, in my opinion, it's like a run-of-the-mill chocolate cereal that's good but not great. I still enjoyed it though!
All in all, the Apple Fritter Cereal really surprised me with how good it was and I don't think the Timbits cereals can compete with its apple cinnamon tastiness.
If you're wondering about my ranking for the cereals, it's this: Apple Fritter in first place, Chocolate Glazed Timbits in second place and Birthday Cake Timbits all the way down in fifth place!