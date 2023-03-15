Tim Hortons Is Bringing Back Mini Eggs Donuts & A New Seasonal Treat Is Being Added To The Menu
Tim Hortons is bringing back a seasonal donut for the spring and a new treat is being added to the menu across Canada.
It's that time of year again so if you love Mini Eggs or are just ready to try something new when you order at Tim Hortons, here's what you need to know.
Cadbury Mini Eggs Dream Donuts, which Tims calls a "seasonal favourite," are returning to locations all over the country as a limited-time menu item.
The Cadbury Mini Eggs Dream Donuts are donuts dipped in white fondant, decorated with white, blue, yellow and pink sprinkles and then topped with a few Cadbury Mini Eggs that form a little nest.
Tim Hortons Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookies and Cadbury Mini Eggs Dream Donut.Tim Hortons | CNW Group
Making its debut this year, the new freshly baked Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookie is being added to the menu for a limited time as well.
With this new Tim Hortons menu item, the national coffee chain is bringing Mini Eggs to another one of its classic treats by adding the pieces to the chocolate chunk cookie.
Both the Cadbury Mini Eggs Dream Donuts and Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookies are now available at participating Tim Hortons locations across Canada.
You can also get the limited-time spring menu items with delivery through the Tim Hortons app.
Tims said that prices of the donuts and cookies could vary by region.
These seasonal treats aren't the only new items that have been introduced at Tim Hortons recently.
You can get the Simply Canadian Bacon breakfast sandwich with the new discount Tim Hortons breakfast menu, new Chipotle Steak Loaded Wraps and Bowls, and more at locations across Canada.
Also, Tims recently dropped a few new items that you can get at grocery stores to enjoy at home including more Tim Hortons ice cream flavours and another Tim Hortons cereal!