Tim Hortons Is Dropping A Bunch Of New Ice Cream Flavours & One Tastes Like A Double Double
Another flavour is based on a classic Tim Hortons donut! 🍩
Tim Hortons is introducing new ice cream flavours and you'll be able to have ice cream that tastes like a famous Canadian coffee — the double double!
It was announced on March 1, 2023, that four new Tim Hortons ice creams based on classic flavours you can get at Tims are coming soon to grocery stores across the country.
The new flavours dropping this year are Boston Cream Ice Cream, Double Double Ice Cream, Maple Crunch Ice Cream and Campfire S'mores Ice Cream.
Boston Cream Ice Cream has a custard flavour, bits of donut-style pieces and swirls of chocolate fudge.
Double Double Ice Cream is inspired by the Canadian classic with flavours of Tim Hortons Original Blend coffee paired with creamy and sweet accents.
Maple Crunch Ice Cream has a maple flavour along with maple-flavoured flakes and ripples.
Campfire S'mores Ice Cream has a toasted marshmallow flavour, chocolate ripples and crushed graham cracker crumbs.
Tim Hortons Boston Cream Ice Cream, Double Double Ice Cream, Maple Crunch Ice Cream and Campfire S'mores Ice Cream.Tim Hortons | CNW Group
In the coming weeks, the new Tim Hortons ice cream flavours will be available at grocery stores all over Canada.
That includes Co-Op, Loblaws, Maxi, No-Frills, Real Canadian Super Store, Provigo, Loblaws Great Food, Fortinos, Your Independent Grocery, Longo's, Metro, Sobeys, Safeway and Walmart.
All of the Tim Hortons ice creams are made in Canada in partnership with Shaw's, an ice cream producer based in Ontario, and with 100% Canadian dairy.
The proceeds from sales of the ice cream will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps to support youth from underserved communities.
Back in 2022, Tim Hortons launched the first batch of ice cream flavours that were all based on drinks and baked goods that you can get at Tims.
The new ice creams will be available in grocery store freezers alongside the Salted Caramel Iced Capp, Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits, Apple Fritter and Fruit Explosion flavours.
