Tim Hortons Ice Cream Is Available Now & One Tastes Like You're Really Eating A Timbit
I took one for the team and tried all five flavours! 🍦
Now that Tim Hortons ice cream is out across the country, I just had to try all of the flavours and see how they taste!
There are five flavours available that are all based on familiar baked goods and drinks at Tim Hortons.
Those flavours are Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits, Fruit Explosion, Salted Caramel Iced Capp and Apple Fritter.
All of the ice creams are made in Canada and use 100% Canadian dairy.
You won't find these products on the Tim Hortons menu though, you'll have to head to a grocery store if you want to try it.
Tim Hortons ice cream is available at grocery stores across Canada including Co-Op, No-Frills, Real Canadian Super Store, Maxi, Provigo, Loblaws, Fortinos, Your Independent Grocery, Longo's, Metro (in Ontario only), Sobeys, Safeway and Walmart.
Here are my thoughts about the Tim Hortons ice cream flavours after trying all five of them!
Double Chocolate Donut
Tim Hortons ice cream Double Chocolate Donut flavour.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
The Double Chocolate Donut flavour is chocolate ice cream with chocolate donut-style pieces and fudge ripples.
While the chocolate ice cream is what you would expect, it gets so much better when you get a spoonful of the ice cream, the fudge ripple and a piece of donut.
That makes it even more chocolatey which is what you want when you're eating ice cream that's based on Tims' double chocolate donut.
As a chocolate lover, this was really great and is one of my favourites out of all five ice creams.
Birthday Cake Timbits
Tim Hortons ice cream Birthday Cake Timbits flavour.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Birthday Cake Timbits is birthday cake-flavoured ice cream with rainbow sprinkles and donut-style pieces.
The ice cream on its own is very creamy and has a nice taste
Even the spoonfuls without the donut-style pieces have a strong birthday cake flavour but that's intensified when there is a chunk of the baked good in there.
The sprinkles are a nice addition and give a little texture.
This isn't my favourite of all the flavours since it can taste a little bit plain at times but it's still a nice treat.
Fruit Explosion
Tim Hortons ice cream Fruit Explosion flavour.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
The Fruit Explosion flavour has muffin-style pieces and fruit ripples in it.
It's standard vanilla ice cream which is just fine and the muffin-style pieces have a nice taste that elevates the vanilla flavour.
Personally, I'm not a fan of the fruit ripple because I don't like to mix dessert and fruit.
Also, I can't really tell what fruit flavour the ripple is.
That's not to say it tastes bad, but just that it's not my preference for ice cream.
Salted Caramel Iced Capp
Tim Hortons ice cream Salted Caramel Iced Capp flavour.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
The Salted Caramel Iced Capp is Iced Capp-flavoured ice cream with salted caramel flakes and ripples.
This Iced Capp ice cream was really good and really tasted like drinking an Iced Capp.
Also, the salted caramel flakes are nice both taste-wise and texture-wise.
With the salted caramel ripple, it takes the ice cream to another level.
It's pretty sweet so if you don't really like sugary treats, you might not be able to eat a lot of this.
Apple Fritter
Tim Hortons ice cream Apple Fritter flavour.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
The Apple Fritter is one of Tim Hortons donuts that's most popular in Canada.
With the Apple Fritter ice cream, there is apple spice-flavoured ice cream with apple pieces and brown sugar cinnamon ripples.
I quite enjoyed the apple spice-flavoured ice cream on its own because it tastes so good.
Then when I got to the brown sugar cinnamon ripple, it was even better. It was so tasty with such great flavour.
I couldn't find any apple pieces but they might have just been too small for me to notice among the ripple and all the ice cream.
However, the ice cream still tasted good even if apples weren't in there!