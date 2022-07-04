I Tried Tim Hortons' New Dream Donuts & They're More Like Sugar-Induced Nightmares (PHOTOS)
I will be awake for days.
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Been waiting for the moment your dreams will all come true? If so, you're going to need to keep waiting.
Tim Hortons has released three new Dream Donuts and, in my opinion, they are more like a nightmare.
Released on July 4, these super-charged donuts will run you about $2.19 before taxes each and are available at Tims locations across Canada.
The three new varietals of donuts are Reese's Peanut Butter Cheesecake, Birthday Cake Confetti, and S'mores.
All decadent and delicious sounding, that's for sure.
However, after trying these Dream Donuts, I feel like my ability to dream has been greatly inhibited by the amount of sugar I consumed in just a few bites.
Will I be awake for a few days? Only time will tell, but I am sure that these each of these Dream Donuts are so sweet they'll knock you on your butt.
But some are less-nightmarish than others.
S'mores
S'mores Dream Donut.
This donut is covered in marshmallow-flavoured icing, filled with chocolate and topped with graham cracker crumbles.
And it comes so close to greatness, but falls far into the pit of bad taste.
Hastily put together, the chocolate icing was alright, but ultimately had an artificial taste.
The marshmallow fondant doesn't really even taste like marshmallow and the graham cracker crumbles just sorta taste like nothing.
Where it does succeed is that it doesn't taste all that offensive when you take a bite, but just sort of tastes, and looks, like a big chocolate-y mess.
Birthday Cake Confetti
Birthday Cake Confetti Dream Donut.
As a fan of birthday cake-flavoured things, I had high hopes for this.
But the saccharine, strawberry-fruity flavour of this one made it a bit of an unpleasant try.
The icing in the middle is a fun inclusion, but the donut itself has too strong of a fake strawberry (or something) flavour to make it enjoyable at all.
This donut does look the best out of the three however, with some well-placed sprinkles and pink icing.
Sadly, it does not taste as good as it looks.
Unless you like sugar, sugar and more sugar, of course.
Reese's Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Reese's Peanut Butter Cheesecake Dream Donut.
This one I was looking forward to the most. I am, self admittedly, a little freak for peanut butter.
Ever since I was a kid, I can't get enough of the stuff. So you if tell me there's a peanut butter cheesecake donut, my ears perk up.
While this one was the messiest for sure, it wasn't all THAT bad, but still, it was way too much, even for me.
It comes with a peanut butter cheesecake filing of some kind, which tastes good, but there's just way too much of it.
When you fill a donut up with something like that, you're going off into a place where few dare venture – with good reason.
While I did like the little crunchy Reese's Pieces-like balls that topped this donut, after a few bites of this bad boy I feel like I'm seeing double from all the peanut butter and chocolate I ingested.
This all being said, if your dreams have seemingly come true by hearing about concoctions, then by all means give them a go.
Life's too short not to try out weird and wacky donuts!