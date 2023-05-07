I Tried Tim Hortons' New Maple Leafs Donut & Here's Why It Should Replace The Boston Cream
It's my new favourite. 🍩
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Tim Hortons' donuts are part of what makes the brand so special. They have several delicious staples, including their Timbits, cookies and, of course, the Boston Cream.
Tim Hortons' Boston Cream was always my first and favourite choice...until now.
The Toronto Maple Leafs finally made it to Round 2 of the NHL playoffs. But what's more remarkable than this news, you may ask? Well, a new Tim Hortons donut made it onto their menu because of the team's effort in trying to make history again.
Leafs Nation Tim Hortons donut.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Tim Hortons announced on Thursday that they introduced a limited-time Maple Leafs donut to celebrate the team making it to the second round of the playoffs and it looks scrumptious.
Ironically, the Leafs Nation Donut tastes similar to the Boston Cream. If you know anything about hockey, it'll probably be about how much the Boston Bruins have kicked the Toronto Maple Leafs' butts in the past.
Boston Cream and Leafs Nation donuts.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Regardless, Tim Hortons' Leafs Nation Donut has a fondant with blue and white sprinkles and is filled with Venetian cream, which, if you didn't know, is the same filling found in a Boston Cream donut.
The Boston Cream donut at Tim Hortons is dipped in chocolate fondant and filled with Venetian cream.
So, obviously, I had to take the two rivals and put the donuts to a taste test.
Boston Cream VS Leafs Nation
The inside of the donuts.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The Leafs Nation Donut had the same filling as the Boston Cream, but it felt like there was more filling in this one, which I didn't mind because that's the best part.
The toppings of both donuts— chocolate and white fondant — have similar tastes. Kind of like red velvet and chocolate cake, they don't look the same, but they certainly taste the same.
Mira holding both donuts.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
But the topping is what set the two donuts apart for me. I'm not usually a fan of sprinkles. They add too much sugar to a dessert, in my opinion.
Shockingly, I, a person who loves chocolate and hates sprinkles, say that the Boston Cream needs a makeover. Or just replace it with the Maple Leafs donut forever.
Leafs Nation Donut.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
I loved the sprinkles on the donut. The crunchiness with every bite made the eating experience a lot more enjoyable and tasty.
I must say, the donuts are already quite sugary, so I don't think I can ever eat two cream-filled donuts again, so if I had to choose one, it would be the Leafs Nation donut.
If you don't believe me, head to your nearest Toronto Tim Hortons and thank me later.