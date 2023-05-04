Tim Hortons Launched A Toronto Maple Leafs Special Edition Donut & Here's Where You Can Get It
Maple Leafs playoff fever is spreading!
Tim Hortons launched a new and limited edition donut to celebrate the Toronto Maple Leafs playing in Round 2 of the NHL playoffs, and it looks delicious.
The Tim Hortons donuts are available starting today, and you'll be able to easily spot them at many locations since they'll match your jersey.
"The Leafs Nation Donut is topped with white fondant with blue and white sprinkles and filled with delicious Venetian cream," the company stated in a press release.
You can grab your Tim Hortons Leafs Nation Donut starting today, but only if you're in and around Toronto. The blue and white dessert will be available at nearly 300 locations and could be the perfect addition to your game night dinner spread.
The Leafs Nation Donut.Tim Hortons | Press Release
Tim Hortons released these donuts today "only to cheer on Toronto's favourite team – the Maple Leafs."
"Our whole city is rallying behind the Maple Leafs, so it's incredibly exciting to be offering the limited-edition Leafs Nation Donut for fans to celebrate and cheer their team on with," said Hope Bagozzi, the chief marketing officer at Tim Hortons, in a press release.
Also, if you plan on going to Maple Leaf Square for the Maple Leafs tailgate, you will have the chance to grab the Tim Hortons limited edition donut. The coffee chain said they would hand out 1,000 Leaf Nation Donuts while the fans cheer the team on.
Fans will also be able to pair their donuts with free coffee and hot chocolate during the Maple Leaf tailgate events in the square.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the NHL's Round 2 playoff series at 7 p.m. on Thursday, and it's a home game, so the energy in the city will undoubtedly be high.
Grab your donuts while you can!