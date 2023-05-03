A Dog Is Going Viral For Her Sports Predictions & Looks Like The Toronto Maple Leafs Might Win
The corgi's track record is surprisingly accurate 🐾.
It's difficult for a person to accurately predict the outcome of a Toronto Maple Leafs game before it happens, but a corgi on TikTok? That's a different story.
Enter aircorg, also known as Steph Furry or Lilo, the viral dog sensation with surprisingly accurate playoff predictions, currently taking over TikTok.
@aircorg
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers, who you got winning? #nhl #hockey #stanleycup #toronto #mapleleafs #florida #panthers
Each video shows Lilo standing at the top of a flight of stairs and using her nose to bump a basketball into one of two baskets at the bottom, each adorned with the picture and logo of a team.
On Tuesday, the corgi predicted that Toronto would win against Florida in Round 2 of the playoffs, beating them 4-2.
Narcity spoke with one of the pup's owners, Denny Ku, to see just how reliable the dog's predictions are, and lucky guess or not, the stats don't lie. The corgi's owner said the dogs accuracy was as follows:
- NHL first round — 5/8
- NBA first round — 6/8
- College playoffs — 1/4
The pet-savvy entrepreneurs behind the predictions also told Narcity that their fur baby, whose real name is Lilo, has been known to cause some controversy amongst Maple Leafs fans in the past.
"She predicted the Panthers and Leafs both to come out the first round which caused a riot in the comments section," Denny said.
@aircorg
2023 NHL Playoffs - Toronto Maple Leafs vs TB Lightning, who wins? 🤷🏻♂️ #nhl #2023stanleycup #2023nhlplayoffs #hockey #mapleleafs #tblightning
Although Lilo's owners admitted that her predictions have some weak spots, particularly during college playoff season, he also revealed that she has been correct nearly 70 percent of the time when it comes to NFL games, which is pretty impressive.
"Overall, she probably teeters around the 60%-70% mark in accurate predictions," Denny added.
The owner also opened up about how he trained Lilo to shoot hoops, and by the sounds of it, it's all about the treats.
"She's extremely treat motivated. She will do anything for food," Denny said.
Lilo's journey from regular corgi to TikTok sensation started in June 2020 after Denny and his brother Terry decided they wanted to make a viral video.
The goal was to hit 5,000 views. However, Denny said they have since racked up a total of 850 million from their Instagram and TikTok channels.
"The best part of this whole experience is that it has gotten me into a lot of different sports. I am now watching at all hours a variety of sports trying to see if Lilo's predictions are correct," Denny added.