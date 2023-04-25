Toronto Maple Leafs Fans Got So Emotional After Overtime Win & Reactions Have Gone Viral
One wholesome moment seemed a little short-lived. 😬
The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled off an impressive comeback win in Monday night's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, winning the game 5-4 in overtime and putting the team within reach of winning its first playoff series since 2004.
Perhaps the only thing more impressive than Toronto's big win in Florida was the reaction of Leafs fans in attendance, and some of them were clearly overcome with emotion.
One fan clearly had to get on the phone immediately to share the news of the overtime win, or maybe the fact that he was there to see it in person, and his reaction was full of passion and relatable for many fans.
You can clearly read from the lips of the fan they were saying something about the score of the game having been 4-1 before the Maple Leafs went on to tie it and eventually win it in overtime.
Then, the fan just starts screaming with passion and excitement and eventually grabbed their jersey in front of the camera to say, "Go Leafs!"
David Alter, a hockey reporter for Sports Illustrated, said the reaction is, "going to be hard to top," and in a separate tweet, asked, "If you know this guy, please DM me."
There were, of course, plenty of other reactions to this big win for Toronto, both on and off the ice, some of which were compiled into this tweet by Toronto sports reporter Lindsay Dunn.
But from the fans who were actually at the game in Florida, one other moment caught on camera is getting lots of attention.
A couple shared what looked to be a wholesome, emotional embrace and the pair were seen kissing shortly after Toronto had sealed the deal on game four.
But the more you watch, the more you learn about these two.
The moment of pure passion lasted but a few seconds before the woman seemed to burst into anger.
That emotion seemed confusing at that moment until she turned to face the camera and you can see she was wearing a Tampa Bay Lightning jersey and was probably pretty devasted at what had just happened.
The video shared by Spittin' Chiclets was quickly disputed by fans over the suggestion there is a "new leafs fan dropping 9 months."
"She’s wearing a Lightning shirt," someone pointed out in the comments. "So more like divorce 😂"
Meanwhile, for excited Maple Leafs fans, there was a tone of trying to calm it all down from star Auston Matthews.
"The job's not close to finished," Matthews said in a post-game interview. "We've got to refocus, enjoy this one, but obviously the fourth one's the hardest one to win."
The Toronto Maple Leafs have the chance to win that first playoff series in nine years on Thursday night when they will host Tampa Bay for game 5 of the series.