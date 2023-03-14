Maple Leafs Fans Sang The American Anthem After A Mic Issue & It's Started A Debate (VIDEO)
"Could Americans carry the Canadian anthem if this was the other way around. 🤔"
Fans at Monday night's Toronto Maple Leafs game came to the rescue during the pre-game anthems when the singer ran into a microphone problem, and the wholesome moment has since gone viral.
As the mic cut out seconds into The Star Spangled Banner, the jam-packed crowd of some 18,000 fans at Scotiabank Arena filled the silence by singing the anthem themselves, but it left some wondering if the favour could be returned if the tables were turned.
"But could Americans carry the Canadian anthem if this was the other way around 🤔," wrote @YaBoiBayern on Twitter, which launched a big debate with some of our U.S. neighbours — and it certainly left some people divided.
"Most hockey fans probably could," one fan wrote in response. "If it happened at any other sport, my money is on no."
Amongst a flood of other flat-out "no" responses, others were quick to shout out the Buffalo Sabres, who the Leafs played against on Monday night, for being one of the only NHL teams in the U.S. to play both the Canadian and American anthems even when they're hosting another American team.
It seems the Detroit Red Wings should be looped into this discussion too. Back in 2020, Red Wings fans chimed in to sing the Canadian Anthem en masse after a mic issue.
One fan's thoughts seemed to sum up the situation quite appropriately.
"I have little confidence in the majority of the nation, except maybe hockey fans in northern cities where Canadian teams frequently play," wrote @JPDragon.
But someone else asked the potentially more important question here.
"Does it matter? Can't we just enjoy this nice moment?" said @SuperfineElf.
Certainly a valid point, as the majority of responses to the video posted online by the Maple Leafs had people calling Monday night's moment classy, one that gave them goosebumps, and others said it made them proud to be Canadian.
During Monday night's broadcast, the moment was referred to as the highlight of the night.