The Toronto Maple Leafs Rode The TTC To A Practice Sesh & It Was A Star-Studded Ride (VIDEO)
Did you spot any of the players?
The Toronto Maple Leafs arrived at their annual outdoor practice in style this Sunday.
The NHL team took the TTC to their practice at Nathan Phillips Square, so if you spotted a bunch of beefy hockey players in jerseys on your commute, you weren't hallucinating.
The free event took place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on February 12, and the public was invited to watch their favourite players play 3v3, according to the NHL.
The Toronto Maple Leaf's Twitter account posted videos of the players riding the subway in uniform as they headed to practice.
\u201cSunday morning commute \u263a\ufe0f\u201d— Toronto Maple Leafs (@Toronto Maple Leafs) 1676220298
The players were bundled up in their uniform as they rode with the public, and the Leaf's account acknowledged that it was a bit of a "tight squeeze."
\u201cBit of a tight squeeze, but we\u2019re here!! \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Toronto Maple Leafs (@Toronto Maple Leafs) 1676220428
Although the TTC may not have been the cause of any delays for once, the Leaf's adoring fans slowed down the players on their way to practice.
The Leafs posted a video of William Nylander headed to practice "inch by inch" as he was stopped every step of the way by fans eager to snap a photo with him.
When the players arrived, they were greeted by crowds of people huddled around the rink, eager to watch their live practice.
Zach Aston-Reese dawned some good old-fashioned makeup for the game, placing dark steaks under his eyes, and he even played with some puppies on the ice.
\u201cLet\u2019s not kid ourselves, this is the stuff we came for \ud83e\udd79\u201d— Toronto Maple Leafs (@Toronto Maple Leafs) 1676225158
It seems multiple pups were brought out to say hello, and even a baby was thrown into the mix, which David Kämpf held expertly.
\u201c\u201cI would like to see the baby\u201d\u201d— Toronto Maple Leafs (@Toronto Maple Leafs) 1676227863
If that's not enough to make your Canadian heart melt, I don't know what is.