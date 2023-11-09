Maple Leafs Star William Nylander Was Spotted On The TTC & You Might See Him On Your Next Ride
He takes the subway all the time!
If you take the TTC in Toronto on a game day for the Toronto Maple Leafs, there's a good chance you could bump into one of the team's players heading to an NHL game.
Leafs forward William Nylander was spotted riding the subway before Wednesday's game at Scotiabank Arena and he even admitted he's a regular TTC user.
A photo was shared on the Instagram account @peaceandlovesports on Wednesday showing Nylander sitting on the subway.
The NHL player was wearing an all-black outfit and seemingly listening to music during the ride.
"William Nylander is a man of the people! Taking the TTC to the game!!" the caption on the photo reads.
People online loved the pic of the NHLer and even jokingly commented on the man wearing a Leafs hat next to Nylander, possibly unaware of who he was sitting next to.
"Buddy in the Leafs toque has no clue," one person commented.
Others wanted to know which line the hockey player was on.
"Which section of the subway line was he riding? I should pay more attention on the subway," another person wrote.
The best part is that Nylander commented on the photo when asked about it by a Toronto Star reporter during Leafs practice on Thursday.
"This season I’ve taken the subway every game except for one. It depends on traffic. Yesterday, I didn’t even check. Just hopped on the subway," he told the Star’s Kevin McGran.
Nylander also told McGran that he likes chatting with Leafs fans on the TTC so don't hesitate to spark up a conversation if you do see him!
"People come up and ask for pictures, and say hi, but they don’t really bother me. Everybody is very nice," Nylander told the Toronto Star.
"I did see that guy wearing the Leaf hat. I just thought it was funny sitting next to him."
This isn't the first time a Leafs player was seen riding the subway.
In February 2023, the team rode the subway to practice at Nathan Phillips Square in their hockey gear.
The Leafs uploaded a video to X showing a couple of players interacting with a young fan who happened to be on his way to watch the team.
The next Leafs games at Scotiabank Arena are on November 10 and November 11, so if you're taking the TTC that day, keep an eye out for Nylander and any of the Leafs players for that matter!
