Toronto Maple Leafs' The Priciest NHL Team To Watch Live & Fans Could Pay Up To $25K A Season
Ticket prices for tonight start at $397.25. 👀
Watching a Toronto Maple Leafs game in person is the ultimate savings drainer for sports fans in the city, and, no, it's not like that everywhere.
A recent study by Betway revealed that Toronto is by far the most expensive city to attend an NHL game in, and it's not just the tickets that are pricey.
Researchers examined the cost of ticket prices, beer, soft drinks, and hotdogs across all NHL arenas to gather their data — and to say the 6ix came out on top would be an understatement.
Charging a total of $632.68 for a family of four's night out, the Toronto Maple Leafs' home, Scotiabank Arena, is the priciest of all NHL arenas, with a cost that is 39% higher than the league average of $380.93.
The total was calculated as follows:
- Average ticket price: $145.6
- 12 oz beer cost: $7.68
- Hot dog cost: $5.53
- 16oz soft drink cost: $6.40
- Price per person: $165.21
- Price per family: $632.68
The total cost for a family of four at each arena (including two adults and two kids) was calculated by taking the average price of four tickets, four hotdogs, two beers for the adults, and two soft drinks for the children.
"If a family of 4 were to attend all 41 home matches in an NHL season, they'd be expected to fork out a staggering $25,939.88 for the season," Josh Kerr, a digital PR executive at connective3, stated in an email.
The FLA Live Arena, home to the Florida Panthers, was ranked the most affordable facility. The arena's average ticket price is $62.23, nearly three times less expensive than what Torontonians pay.
"A family of 4 can expect a moderate $222.04 in Sunrise for tickets, hotdogs, and drinks for the whole family," Kerr added.
Tickets for the Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers are selling for $397.25 each on the low end and as high as 1,211.25 for seats in Scotiabank Arena's 100 section.
The only NHL arena in Canada that charges game day prices similar to Toronto is Montreal's Centre Bell, ranked seventh on the list. For a night out, an average family of four would spend $468.8 to see the Habs play.
On the bright side, Leafs fans looking to connect with their community can gather in greater numbers in Maple Leaf Square this year, thanks to a recent expansion.
So, you don't have to break the bank to feel a part of something.