Boston Pizza Changed Its Name To Support The Maple Leafs' Playoff Run & People Are Loving It
The company is going all in for round 2. 🍕
The Toronto Maple Leafs need all the support they can get right now. The team, who are battling through the second round of the NHL playoffs for the first time in 19 years, received a morale boost from Boston Pizza this week.
Boston Pizza, which, despite its name, is a restaurant chain as Canadian in origin as Tim Hortons, rose to the challenge on Tuesday declaring that it would be temporarily rebranding itself after one of the Leafs' star players.
"The Fanalytics have confirmed what all Toronto fans already feel: it's not right to have 'Boston' in our name while Toronto looks to make history. So effective immediately, you may refer to our Toronto locations as AUSTON PIZZA," the franchise tweeted.
\u201cThe Fanalytics have confirmed what all Toronto fans already feel: it\u2019s not right to have \u201cBoston\u201d in our name while Toronto looks to make history. \n\nSo effective immediately, you may refer to our Toronto locations as AUSTON PIZZA.\u201d— Boston Pizza (@Boston Pizza) 1683043246
The name swap is a clear tribute to Auston Matthews, the Maple Leafs' star centre who has been in the spotlight since being drafted by Toronto in 2016.
Fan reactions to the news have been overwhelmingly positive, with some even reaching out to Boston Pizza with their own suggestions for the chain.
\u201c@bostonpizza @OverDrive1050 @Sportsnet extra lettuce on all pizzas!\u201d— Boston Pizza (@Boston Pizza) 1683043246
The menu ideas weren't half bad either, with fans suggesting that the restaurant offer some of Matthews' favourite treats as a side dish, such as a bowl of Skittles.
\u201c@bostonpizza @LeafsUpdates21 @OverDrive1050 @Sportsnet You guys should put a complimentary bowl of @Skittles at every table.\u201d— Boston Pizza (@Boston Pizza) 1683043246
Although there was a lot of praise, a few salty Edmonton fans wondered why the restaurant chain had snubbed Canada's other playoff team.
\u201c@bostonpizza @OverDrive1050 @Sportsnet I\u2019m sure Boston pizza edmonton is loving this\u201d— Boston Pizza (@Boston Pizza) 1683043246
Matthews himself has yet to respond to the tribute. However, considering Toronto lost its Game 1 face-off against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, the NHL star is likely busy preparing for Game 2.
The Leafs will face the Panthers at Scotiabank Arena at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Anyone who can't afford a ticket, which is going for as high as $6,000, should head to their local "Auston Pizza" to support.