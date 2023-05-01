A Couple Screened The Maple Leafs Win At Their Wedding & It Was A 'Night To Remember' (VIDEO)
"Two once-a-lifetime events in one evening."
A Toronto couple's wedding day turned out to be even more unforgettable than they could have ever imagined.
With both being big fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs, it was a coincidence that their big day happened to fall on the same day as the team's first playoff series win in nearly 20 years.
But with many of their guests also being fans, the couple made the bold decision to screen the game during their wedding reception — knowing that many attendees would be checking their phones for updates anyway.
The couple's decision to screen the game proved to be a hit with guests.
"It was a beautiful wedding. But with the game playing, it was kind of that perfect equation. You know, like if you're getting married at five and the game's at seven, it just sort of wrote itself," guest Paige Mcphee, whose TikTok video of the wedding went viral, told Narcity.
@paigemmcphee
best wedding present for vince & chantel! and a night to remember for everyone lol @Toronto Maple Leafs #goleafsgo #leafsnation
"Best wedding present for VInce and Chantel! And a night to remember for everyone lol," Mcphee wrote in her video's caption.
The groom, Vincent Adreacchi, told Narcity that while the wedding wasn’t planned around the game and the venue was booked two years in advance, they had a feeling that the Leafs might be in the playoffs around that time.
The couple had four screens available at their venue in Vaughan and decided to screen the game during dinner and cocktails.
Chantel and Vincent Andreacchi at their wedding. Courtesy Vincent Andreacchi
"And it just so happened that they were able to make it a great big party. And as an added bonus, like as an added wedding gift, they got a Leafs win, as well," Mcphee said.
The win led to even more massive celebrations at the party.
"The MC announced it on the microphone, and everybody sort of erupted and celebrated, and they're all having so much fun," Mcphee added.
"Not often do you get two once-a-lifetime events in one evening," a person commented on the video.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.