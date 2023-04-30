Toronto Was A Chaotic Mess After The Leafs Big Win & Here's What Went Down (VIDEOS)
Even big name-celebs celebrated the end of the playoffs curse.
The Toronto Maple Leafs broke the playoff curse, and fans celebrated like it was a Stanley Cup win.
The Leafs beat Tampa Bay Lightening 2-1 overtime in game six on April 29, and Toronto celebrated accordingly.
Leaf's fans poured out into the city, gathering in celebration, shooting off fireworks, and even delaying the TTC after the team won their first playoff series in 19 years, according to CBC.
A Twitter user posted a video of fireworks being lit off at Bremner Street with a large group of fans looking up toward the sky as fireworks exploded in the middle of the city.
\u201cFIREWORKS BEING LET OFF ON BREMNER STREET!!\n\nPARTY WON'T STOP!!!\n\n#Leafs #GLG #LeafsForever #NHLPlayoffs\u201d— Jacob Pacheco (@Jacob Pacheco) 1682825178
The same fan posted a video of fans jumping for joy in Maple Leafs Square as smoke went off and fans cheered on their home team.
\u201cMAPLE LEAFS SQAURE IS GOING CRAAAAZZZYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!\n\nMAPLE LEAFS ARE SECOND ROUND BOUND FOR THE FIRST SINCE 2004!!!!!!\n\n#Leafs #LeafsForever #NHLPlayoffs\u201d— Jacob Pacheco (@Jacob Pacheco) 1682820469
Another Twitter user posted the crowd jumping and chanting after they won game six, and the video shows a hoard of jerseys and screaming fans.
\u201cActual footage of Toronto after the @MapleLeafs win game 6 to advance #ThankYouTrish #LeafsForever\u201d— Trish Stratus (@Trish Stratus) 1682826115
It looks like the crowds got to be too much for the TTC, causing delays in all downtown buses and streetcar routes, according to a tweet from the TTC.
"All downtown bus and streetcar routes are experiencing major delays due to traffic and pedestrian congestion due to celebrations stemming from the Toronto Maple Leafs Round 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Go, Leafs, Go!"
The Toronto Maple Leafs Twitter account did apologize for the inconvenience and cheekily quoted the tweet, writing, "Sorry."
While fans lived up to the victory on the streets of Toronto, big celebrities like Hayden Christensen were also jumping for joy.
In a TikTok video Star Wars legend, Christensen andKim's Convenience star Andrew Phung were on stage at the Fan Expo in Calgary when a person in the crowd shouted: "Leafs wons!" and both actors immediately jumped up from their seats.
@ehbecca
hayden finding out the leafs won in OT during the @FAN EXPO calgary panel,,, what a happy boy 😂🥹 #haydenchristensen #anakinskywalker #starwars #darthvader
"So glad to hear. Thank you for that, whoever said that," said Christensen.
"I was wearing a Blue Jays hat all day because usually when the Leafs are in contention for something, I'd wear all my Leafs gear, and it never goes the way I hope. But I just put this on hoping it would still go well," said Christensen pointing to his Leaf's hat.
Thankfully for the sake of Leaf's fans everywhere, It looks like Christensen's trick worked out this time around.